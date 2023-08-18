Two vehicle crash at Forgan roundabout in north Fife

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in North Fife.

The accident happened just before 7pm on the A914 at the Forgan roundabout.

Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.

There are currently no details of any casualties.

The road heading from the Tay Bridge to the roundabout has been closed at the Cupar turn off as has the road at St Michaels.

Crash at Forgan roundabout in north Fife

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A914 at the Forgan roundabout in Fife at 6.54pm.

“We sent two appliances -one from Tayport and one from Blackness Road in Dundee.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance are in attendance.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

MORE FOLLOWS