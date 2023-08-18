Sam Stanton hopes to keep Raith Rovers cup form going as he looks forward to Hibs return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Sam Stanton hopes to keep Raith Rovers cup form going as he looks forward to Hibs return

The midfielder spent more than 10 years at Easter Road but has not played there since.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton spent more than 10 years at Hibs. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton spent more than 10 years at Hibs. Images: SNS.

Despite two years at Dundee United and a year and a half at Raith Rovers, Sam Stanton has avoided a return to his boyhood club until now.

The 29-year-old midfielder is one of several Stark’s Park stars with a connection to Easter Road.

Manager Ian Murray grew up supporting Hibs and played for them more than 250 times across two spells.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski left Hibs in the summer and Jamie Gullan also came through as a youth at Easter Road, leaving the club in January 2022 after several Stark’s Park loans.

Kevin Dabrowski during his time at Hibs. Image: SNS.

Defender Keith Watson also spent a short stint on loan at the capital club.

Sam Stanton ready to take on familiar faces

Stanton will also line up against a few familiar faces in the Hibs side.

Long-serving players like Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson were team-mates – as was Martin Boyle, back for a second spell at Easter Road.

Sam Stanton during his time at Hibs with team-mate Martin Boyle. Image: SNS.

“This is the first time I’ve been back at Easter Road to play,” said Stanton. “I’ve managed to avoid Hibs over the years, so it’ll be my first time back.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to it. But I look forward to every game anyway, so it’s no different, really.

“It was my time to leave when I did. I had been from the age of 11 to 23, so it was a long time.

“I wasn’t able to get into the team at the time, they had quite a good midfield, so it was the right time for me to leave.

Sam Stanton reveals ‘the best thing he could have done’

“I think it was beneficial for myself to go out and play football.

“You’re obviously always disappointed to leave when you’ve been somewhere like that for such a long time.

“But it was the best thing I could have done. It’ll be nice going back but it’ll be a bit strange as well.”

Boyle netted a crucial goal for Hibs in Thursday’s aggregate win over Swiss side Luzern, setting up a blockbuster tie with John McGinn’s Aston Villa.

Martin Boyle scored a crucial European goal for Hibs. Image: SNS.

Stanton thinks the Hibs players’ professionalism will see to it that they don’t get distracted.

Raith Rovers have shown they are a good cup team

He also knows that his own side have it in them after a number of impressive cup results over the last year, most recently versus Kilmarnock.

“That game will give us confidence,” said Stanton. “You see how well Kilmarnock have started and we put up a good display that night.

“We did well in the cups last year and had a couple of good results.

“We need to try to get that same level this weekend as well.

Sam Stanton and Raith Rovers impressed during the Viaplay Cup group stage. Image: SNS.

“I think all of the Hibs players will be looking forward to playing against Aston Villa.

“But they’re all very professional and they’ll be wanting to progress in the Viaplay Cup as much as we are.”

More from Football

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is open to selling Dundee United - 'boys oot there'…
Raith Rovers manager - and former Hibs player - Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray: Raith Rovers squad 'in much better health' ahead of Hibs clash despite…
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
Highly-rated young trio sign first pro contracts with St Johnstone
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson has been loaned out to Queen of the South.
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson joins Queen of the South on loan
New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford.
Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side…
Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Miller Thomson is keen to replicate Dundee United team-mate Kai Fotheringham's loan success. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose…