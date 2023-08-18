Sam Stanton hopes to keep Raith Rovers cup form going as he looks forward to Hibs return

Despite two years at Dundee United and a year and a half at Raith Rovers, Sam Stanton has avoided a return to his boyhood club until now.

The 29-year-old midfielder is one of several Stark’s Park stars with a connection to Easter Road.

Manager Ian Murray grew up supporting Hibs and played for them more than 250 times across two spells.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski left Hibs in the summer and Jamie Gullan also came through as a youth at Easter Road, leaving the club in January 2022 after several Stark’s Park loans.

Defender Keith Watson also spent a short stint on loan at the capital club.

Sam Stanton ready to take on familiar faces

Stanton will also line up against a few familiar faces in the Hibs side.

Long-serving players like Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson were team-mates – as was Martin Boyle, back for a second spell at Easter Road.

“This is the first time I’ve been back at Easter Road to play,” said Stanton. “I’ve managed to avoid Hibs over the years, so it’ll be my first time back.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to it. But I look forward to every game anyway, so it’s no different, really.

“It was my time to leave when I did. I had been from the age of 11 to 23, so it was a long time.

“I wasn’t able to get into the team at the time, they had quite a good midfield, so it was the right time for me to leave.

Sam Stanton reveals ‘the best thing he could have done’

“I think it was beneficial for myself to go out and play football.

“You’re obviously always disappointed to leave when you’ve been somewhere like that for such a long time.

“But it was the best thing I could have done. It’ll be nice going back but it’ll be a bit strange as well.”

Boyle netted a crucial goal for Hibs in Thursday’s aggregate win over Swiss side Luzern, setting up a blockbuster tie with John McGinn’s Aston Villa.

Stanton thinks the Hibs players’ professionalism will see to it that they don’t get distracted.

Raith Rovers have shown they are a good cup team

He also knows that his own side have it in them after a number of impressive cup results over the last year, most recently versus Kilmarnock.

“That game will give us confidence,” said Stanton. “You see how well Kilmarnock have started and we put up a good display that night.

“We did well in the cups last year and had a couple of good results.

“We need to try to get that same level this weekend as well.

“I think all of the Hibs players will be looking forward to playing against Aston Villa.

“But they’re all very professional and they’ll be wanting to progress in the Viaplay Cup as much as we are.”