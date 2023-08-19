I used to believe that Fife was Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I used to believe that Fife was Ireland

In this column I often complain about quite high-level grammar, syntax, and punctuation errors. But the most common, and most annoying, mistakes are very low level. I’ve all but stopped mentioning them because they are so widespread.

By Steve Finan

As a child, I had a map of the British Isles on my bedroom wall. I think my parents were attempting to educate me.

It showed Ireland was across some water from Scotland. I lived in Scotland, even aged four I knew that. And out my window I could see water (the Tay). On the other side was land. So I thought Fife was Ireland.

You can see the juvenile reasoning.

I was soon enlightened that, despite the strange habits of my Fifeish relatives, Fife wasn’t another country. Though some still insist it is.

Similarly, one sunny primary school afternoon, a group of us idling on the grass watched dumbledores buzz round the clover heads. A young chum told me bees collect pollen and, each place they visit, they leave a little honey as payment.

I had no cause to doubt his word, he was the minister’s son. He further claimed that if you put a clover head in your mouth, you could taste the honey. I tried several times and, strangely, while he found many dots of honey unlucky me only ever got a mouthful of plant.

We all have things we believed when young which aren’t actually true. One further example: I was once told that when a dog tracks a human it is smelling the wax in their ears, because everyone’s wax has a unique scent. Again, sell me London Bridge, I swallowed this hook, line, and sinker.

In Cool Hand Luke (great film) Paul Newman escapes prison and is pursued by baying hounds. He jumps fences, wades rivers, and spreads pepper to put them off the scent. Big daftie, I thought, put your fingers in your ears!

But seemingly this isn’t true either! Honestly, my childhood was a succession of disappointments.

I claim, however, my honey, wax and Ireland misconceptions were forgivable mistakes. I was a child.

It is not forgivable to make basic mistakes as an adult.

For an adult to not know the difference between their, there and there is ridiculous. And two, too and to. Or lose and loose.

When to use a or an. When to use kerb or curb; flounder or founder; pedal or peddle; horde or hoard; role or roll; stationary or stationery; right, wright or write; pray and prey, currant and current.

There are many more.

People who make simple mistakes like this should be exiled to foreign countries. Like Fife.

 

 

Word of the week

Repullulate (verb)

To bud or sprout again. EG: “Every time I think I’ve managed to get some worldly wisdom squashed into my head, a thousand examples of my ignorance repullulate.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

