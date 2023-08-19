Meet the Perth custodians of Scotland’s tree of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Perth custodians of Scotland’s tree of the year

A centuries-old walnut tree on the outskirts of Perth is Scotland's entrant in the annual Tree of the Year contest

By Morag Lindsay
Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith under a very large walnut tree at the Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth
Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith help take care of Scotland's Tree of the Year at the Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A proper Perth survivor is in the running to be named Britain’s Tree of the Year.

Scotland’s contender in the annual competition is an ancient walnut tree in the middle of a busy car park at the Inveralmond retail park.

Its current neighbour is an M&S Foodhall. But over the 200-300 years it has stood there, the giant tree has seen enormous changes to its surroundings.

The busy Inveralmond roundabout and the main A9 road to Inverness slice through the landscape just a few yards away.

The old Caithness Glass factory used to stand nearby.

large leafy walnut tree at Inveralmond retail park, Perth.
The Inveralmond walnut tree is flying the flag for Scotland in the Tree of the Year contest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And the city of Perth itself has stretched further and further out over the decades, enveloping much of the farmland that would have surrounded the walnut tree when it first took root.

Scotland’s tree of the year has survived centuries of change

The current custodians of Scotland’s Tree of the Year are Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith who, along with their colleagues at Even Keel Contracts, have been responsible for ground maintenance at Inveralmond since 2014,

Facilities operator Jamie says the tree is popular with staff and shoppers, particularly on sunny days when its spreading boughs offer sweet relief from the hot concrete all around it.

Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith, of Even Keel Contracts, standing under branches of walnut tree at Inveralmond retail park, Perth.
Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith, of Even Keel Contracts, are proud to look after Scotland’s Tree of the Year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A tree of that vintage can probably look after itself better than most of us, he reckons. But the team are on-site every day and keep it looking its best by clearing litter and mowing the grass under it.

“It’s a lovely big tree,” he says. “And it’s got some yield for a tree that age.

“We have to make sure we pick up all the walnuts off the grass when we’re cutting it.”

Even Keel managing director Tom says it’s remarkable that the tree has survived so much change over the centuries.

“This would have been farmland once,” he said. “And now you’ve got the A9 and the roundabout and all the industrial units all around it.

cars approaching Inveralmond roundabout.
The Inveralmond roundabout makes for a noisy neighbour for Scotland’s Tree of the Year. Image: Google Street View

“It’s done well to still be standing. There are benches around it and you often see folk out here sitting under it.

“I know Graeme Duncan, who’s the property manager here, is really proud of it.”

Perth contender is a worthy finalist

This year’s Tree of the Year contest shines a spotlight on ancient trees in urban locations.

The Perth walnut tree’s rivals include an oak that survived a wartime bomb, the tree that shaded Queen Elizabeth I on summer picnics and one of the UK’s most famous elms

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland says Perth’s Tree of the Year contender is a worthy finalist.

Sheffield elm tree covered in bunting and posters.
Sheffield’s entry in the Tree of the Year contest is an elm which survived the local council’s controversial felling programme. Image: Phil Formby/Woodland Trust.

“It is an exceptionally attractive tree offering an oasis of calm amongst the bustle,” he said.

“We highly recommend stepping under its canopy for a bit of time out if you are passing.

“We estimate it is between 250 and 300 years old so it has seen some changes to the area in its time,” George added.

“It exemplifies the importance of trees in urban areas.”

Voting for the Woodland Trust’s 2023 Tree of the Year closes on Sunday October 15.

You can vote for the Perth walnut tree here.

( www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/ )

Conversation