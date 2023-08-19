Meet the Perth custodians of Scotland’s tree of the year

A proper Perth survivor is in the running to be named Britain’s Tree of the Year.

Scotland’s contender in the annual competition is an ancient walnut tree in the middle of a busy car park at the Inveralmond retail park.

Its current neighbour is an M&S Foodhall. But over the 200-300 years it has stood there, the giant tree has seen enormous changes to its surroundings.

The busy Inveralmond roundabout and the main A9 road to Inverness slice through the landscape just a few yards away.

The old Caithness Glass factory used to stand nearby.

And the city of Perth itself has stretched further and further out over the decades, enveloping much of the farmland that would have surrounded the walnut tree when it first took root.

Scotland’s tree of the year has survived centuries of change

The current custodians of Scotland’s Tree of the Year are Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith who, along with their colleagues at Even Keel Contracts, have been responsible for ground maintenance at Inveralmond since 2014,

Facilities operator Jamie says the tree is popular with staff and shoppers, particularly on sunny days when its spreading boughs offer sweet relief from the hot concrete all around it.

A tree of that vintage can probably look after itself better than most of us, he reckons. But the team are on-site every day and keep it looking its best by clearing litter and mowing the grass under it.

“It’s a lovely big tree,” he says. “And it’s got some yield for a tree that age.

“We have to make sure we pick up all the walnuts off the grass when we’re cutting it.”

Even Keel managing director Tom says it’s remarkable that the tree has survived so much change over the centuries.

“This would have been farmland once,” he said. “And now you’ve got the A9 and the roundabout and all the industrial units all around it.

“It’s done well to still be standing. There are benches around it and you often see folk out here sitting under it.

“I know Graeme Duncan, who’s the property manager here, is really proud of it.”

Perth contender is a worthy finalist

This year’s Tree of the Year contest shines a spotlight on ancient trees in urban locations.

The Perth walnut tree’s rivals include an oak that survived a wartime bomb, the tree that shaded Queen Elizabeth I on summer picnics and one of the UK’s most famous elms

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland says Perth’s Tree of the Year contender is a worthy finalist.

“It is an exceptionally attractive tree offering an oasis of calm amongst the bustle,” he said.

“We highly recommend stepping under its canopy for a bit of time out if you are passing.

“We estimate it is between 250 and 300 years old so it has seen some changes to the area in its time,” George added.

“It exemplifies the importance of trees in urban areas.”

Voting for the Woodland Trust’s 2023 Tree of the Year closes on Sunday October 15.

You can vote for the Perth walnut tree here.

( www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/ )