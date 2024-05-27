TinyGyms: New Dundee private mini gym plan after funding win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TinyGyms: New Dundee private mini gym plan after funding win

People will be able to privately book the pod full of gym equipment in Dundee.

By Rob McLaren
TinyGyms is scouting venues in Dundee for its first location. Image: TinyGyms
TinyGyms is scouting venues in Dundee for its first location. Image: TinyGyms

A Dundee businessman said he will set up his first gym pod in the city later this year after securing a funding boost.

Mike Forbes is behind TinyGyms, which will create small gyms people can privately book.

The pods will contain a treadmill, exercise bike and weights. They will have blinds to allow for privacy.

Mr Forbes has arranged a modular building company to supply the six by three metre pod and also equipment suppliers. Tech that would run the booking app is also in place.

Now he is scouting venues in Dundee for the first location, which he expects to announce soon.

The concept has received a £10,000 funding boost from Scottish EDGE competition, which supports high-growth potential businesses.

From more than 200 applicants, it was selected as one of the winners for early stage businesses.

TinyGyms plans

Mr Forbes developed the concept after wondering why some of his friends didn’t share his passion for the gym.

Answers ranged from people feeling self-conscious to having to wait to get on to equipment.

He realised people having a space to themselves, where nobody was looking at them or getting in the way, was the answer.

“I want to remove unnecessary barriers to people living healthier lifestyles,” he said.

“We want to give people the privacy of a home gym, but without the upfront costs.

TinyGyms founder Mike Forbes. Image: TinyGyms

“We’re really close to securing our first location and should have news to share with our supporters very soon.

“We’re ready to start building and can’t wait to welcome our first gym-goers later in the year.”

TinyGyms was one of 35 Scottish businesses that shared a £1.5 million funding pot at the Scottish EDGE awards.

Mr Forbes adds: “When you see the quality of previous winners – and the people in the room on Friday – winning the Scottish EDGE award feels like a real honour.

TinyGyms founder Mike Forbes with Joe Pacitti of Ceed receiving his Scottish EDGE award. Image: Scottish EDGE.

“It’s a nice bit of encouragement that we’re hopefully on the right track.

“It will be a big boost for getting our first site up and running, and help us bring something totally new to Dundee for all the people who don’t feel like busy public gyms are for them.”

Tayside and Fife Scottish EDGE winners

Scottish EDGE is Scotland’s biggest business funding competition, offering grants and loans from £10,000 to £100,000.

There were three other winners from Tayside and Fife, who also received £10,000 each:

  • New Found Hope – Dunfermline – An adaptive children’s brand providing therapeutic footwear solutions to address the issue of toe-walking in neurodivergent kids.
  • ProCedure VR – Dunfermline – Creating virtual reality training software libraries to support the immersive learning of surgical procedures.
  • TiroBio – Dundee – Aiming to discover novel natural products such as enzymes and medicines from DNA microbiomes.

Since launching in 2013, Scottish EDGE has awarded over £26m to 636 businesses; which have in turn created 3,879 jobs and added £708m of additional revenue on the back of that support.

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE, said: “It’s been an honour to help unlock the huge potential within the Scottish business landscape through the 23rd round of the Scottish EDGE.

“With the introduction of two new awards this year we’ve been able to dedicate more resources than ever to giving promising Scottish entrepreneurs a helping hand on their journeys.”

