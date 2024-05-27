Screwfix set for Montrose after planning go-ahead for latest Angus branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Screwfix set for Montrose after planning go-ahead for latest Angus branch

The firm hopes to create 12 jobs for the town in premises previously operated by Gillies of Broughty Ferry.

By Graham Brown
Screwfix is to set up a branch in Montrose. Image: PA
Screwfix is to set up a branch in Montrose. Image: PA

Building trade supplier Screwfix is set to expand its Angus outlets with a new branch in Montrose.

The firm has been given planning permission for a unit at New Wynd.

It was previously an outlet store for Gillies of Broughty Ferry.

The furniture firm has operated from there for 13 years but closed the shop at the end of March.

Former Gillies premises in New Wynd Montrose.
Screwfix will move into the former Gillies furniture store in New Wynd, Montrose. Image: Google

Angus Council planners have now approved a change of use from retail to storage and distribution.

The application was granted under delegated powers.

Screwfix say they hope to create 12 jobs in the new store.

There were three letters of objection lodged against the plan.

Those raised concerns over noise, traffic and the potential impact on other similar local businesses.

Planners said: “The concerns regarding noise and road traffic impacts are noted, but they must be considered in the context of the existing lawful use.

“The roads and environmental health services have offered no objection to the application.

And they added: “There may be other similar businesses in the town, but competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration.

“This is an appropriate use for a town centre location and such use is compatible with development plan policy. ”

The branch opening hours will be 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sunday.

Screwfix already has Angus branches in Forfar and Arbroath.

Parent company Kingfisher – which also owns B&Q – recently reported a 2.7% annual rise is sales in the UK.

But the business warned of weaker spending on ‘big-ticket’ items like new kitchens and bathrooms.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
Darren Hogg
Ex-para's weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Readers' anger at justice system as Angus killer Tasmin Glass seeks parole
5
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
6
Met Office maps show yellow weather warning and rainfall over Tayside and Fife on Monday.
New 11-hour yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife
Declan Todd
Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence
The pavement parking ban will be enforced in Angus from Monday (May 27). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
6 key questions as Angus pavement parking ban enforcement starts
2
Police were called to the scene on Friday. Image: Craig Mair
Two youths charged after rammy on Forfar street
Grant Ross downloaded sick child abuse files.
Carnoustie paedophile admits 'I've been doing stuff' as police uncover obscene images stash
Brian Thomson has been running a driving school in Montrose.
Montrose driving instructor 'cancels retirement' due to car dispute with Arnold Clark
4

Conversation