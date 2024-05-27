Screwfix set for Montrose after planning go-ahead for latest Angus branch

Building trade supplier Screwfix is set to expand its Angus outlets with a new branch in Montrose.

The firm has been given planning permission for a unit at New Wynd.

It was previously an outlet store for Gillies of Broughty Ferry.

The furniture firm has operated from there for 13 years but closed the shop at the end of March.

Angus Council planners have now approved a change of use from retail to storage and distribution.

The application was granted under delegated powers.

Screwfix say they hope to create 12 jobs in the new store.

There were three letters of objection lodged against the plan.

Those raised concerns over noise, traffic and the potential impact on other similar local businesses.

Planners said: “The concerns regarding noise and road traffic impacts are noted, but they must be considered in the context of the existing lawful use.

“The roads and environmental health services have offered no objection to the application.

And they added: “There may be other similar businesses in the town, but competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration.

“This is an appropriate use for a town centre location and such use is compatible with development plan policy. ”

The branch opening hours will be 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sunday.

Screwfix already has Angus branches in Forfar and Arbroath.

Parent company Kingfisher – which also owns B&Q – recently reported a 2.7% annual rise is sales in the UK.

But the business warned of weaker spending on ‘big-ticket’ items like new kitchens and bathrooms.