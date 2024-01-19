Screwfix bid to move into Montrose as furniture firm Gillies announces store closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Screwfix bid to move into Montrose as furniture firm Gillies announces store closure

The building trade supplier has lodged a planning application for a change of use at the current Gillies clearance outlet.

By Graham Brown
Gillies will close its Montrose outlet in late March. Image: Google
Gillies will close its Montrose outlet in late March. Image: Google

Tayside furniture retailer Gillies has announced the closure of its Montrose store after construction trade supplier Screwfix revealed plans to move into the town.

Screwfix has submitted a change of use application to Angus Council for the unit at New Wynd.

It is currently part of the portfolio of the Broughty Ferry-headquartered furniture firm, which celebrated 125 years of trading in 2020.

Gillies also has premises in Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth as well as another clearance outlet in Dingwall.

And in 2022 it acquired Elgin-based Grampian Furnishers.

Increased costs

But the company said rising costs had contributed to the decision to close the Angus store.

Gillies marketing director Ewan Philp said “I can confirm that due to increased operational costs and a concentration on our larger ‘core’ stores where we are able to offer a larger selection of products and offers, we have decided to close our Montrose outlet store.”

The final trading day will be Saturday March 23.

Gillies furniture firm outlet in Montrose.
Gillies has operated from New Wynd in Montrose for well over a decade. Image: Google

“All stock is reduced as we look to sell all out of all goods prior to the closing date,” said Mr Philp.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has visited and supported the store during its 13 years tenure in Montrose, and feel privileged to have served the local and surrounding area for this time.

“Our Aberdeen and Broughty Ferry stores will be the nearest Gillies showrooms moving forward, where we are able to offer a substantially larger choice and product offering.”

Screwfix expansion

Angus planners will made a decision on the Screwfix application in due course.

It would be the company’s latest expansion in Angus following the opening of a store in Forfar in 2022.

The conversion of the former Queenswell Road carpet showroom brought 12 jobs to the town.

It also operates from premises in Arbroath.

And it opened another Courier country branch in Blairgowrie in late 2022.

A company spokesperson said: “We look forward to opening our new store in Montrose later this year.

“As we continue to grow our store network we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening.”

