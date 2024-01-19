Screwfix bid to move into Montrose as furniture firm Gillies announces store closure

Tayside furniture retailer Gillies has announced the closure of its Montrose store after construction trade supplier Screwfix revealed plans to move into the town.

Screwfix has submitted a change of use application to Angus Council for the unit at New Wynd.

It is currently part of the portfolio of the Broughty Ferry-headquartered furniture firm, which celebrated 125 years of trading in 2020.

Gillies also has premises in Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth as well as another clearance outlet in Dingwall.

And in 2022 it acquired Elgin-based Grampian Furnishers.

Increased costs

But the company said rising costs had contributed to the decision to close the Angus store.

Gillies marketing director Ewan Philp said “I can confirm that due to increased operational costs and a concentration on our larger ‘core’ stores where we are able to offer a larger selection of products and offers, we have decided to close our Montrose outlet store.”

The final trading day will be Saturday March 23.

“All stock is reduced as we look to sell all out of all goods prior to the closing date,” said Mr Philp.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has visited and supported the store during its 13 years tenure in Montrose, and feel privileged to have served the local and surrounding area for this time.

“Our Aberdeen and Broughty Ferry stores will be the nearest Gillies showrooms moving forward, where we are able to offer a substantially larger choice and product offering.”

Screwfix expansion

Angus planners will made a decision on the Screwfix application in due course.

It would be the company’s latest expansion in Angus following the opening of a store in Forfar in 2022.

The conversion of the former Queenswell Road carpet showroom brought 12 jobs to the town.

It also operates from premises in Arbroath.

And it opened another Courier country branch in Blairgowrie in late 2022.

A company spokesperson said: “We look forward to opening our new store in Montrose later this year.

“As we continue to grow our store network we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening.”