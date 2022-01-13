Screwfix working on new Forfar branch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Screwfix has started work on a new Forfar branch.

The building trade supplier is taking over a former carpet showroom on Forfar’s Queenswell Road.

It hopes to bring 12 new jobs to the town.

An opening date has not been set.

But workmen are now on site at the former Carpetright premises.

And ‘coming soon’ signs have gone up there.

Planning approved last year

Angus Council granted change of use permission for the site last September.

The building’s footprint will stay the same.

And the main alterations will be for the Screwfix branding.

The dozen new staff will include four full-time posts.

Seven parking bays are planned for the site.

Opening hours will be 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Firm’s growth

The company has another Angus outlet in Dens Road, Arbroath.

The Forfar branch is one of the latest moves in a rapid Screwfix expansion.

It has been boosted by the growth in ‘click and collect’ shoppers during the pandemic.

The firm currently employs more than 11,500 people at 700-plus branches across the UK.

And it has emerged that national pizza delivery chain Domino’s is also eyeing up a move into the Angus town.

It has lodged plans to convert an empty convenience store on St James Road.