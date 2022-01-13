Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Screwfix working on new Forfar branch

By Graham Brown
January 13 2022, 7.15am Updated: January 13 2022, 10.30am
Screwfix will be opening soon in Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Screwfix has started work on a new Forfar branch.

The building trade supplier is taking over a former carpet showroom on Forfar’s Queenswell Road.

It hopes to bring 12 new jobs to the town.

An opening date has not been set.

The former carpet showroom is currently being converted into a Screwfix outlet. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

But workmen are now on site at the former Carpetright premises.

And ‘coming soon’ signs have gone up there.

Planning approved last year

Angus Council granted change of use permission for the site last September.

The building’s footprint will stay the same.

And the main alterations will be for the Screwfix branding.

The dozen new staff will include four full-time posts.

Seven parking bays are planned for the site.

Opening hours will be 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Firm’s growth

The company has another Angus outlet in Dens Road, Arbroath.

The Forfar branch is one of the latest moves in a rapid Screwfix expansion.

It has been boosted by the growth in ‘click and collect’ shoppers during the pandemic.

The firm currently employs more than 11,500 people at 700-plus branches across the UK.

Domino’s want to set up a Forfar branch in the town’s St James Road. Pic: Clarke Cooper/DCT Media/Google.

And it has emerged that national pizza delivery chain Domino’s is also eyeing up a move into the Angus town.

It has lodged plans to convert an empty convenience store on St James Road.

