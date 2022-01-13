Should we be vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid? Dundee parents have their say

The debate around vaccinating children under 12 years old in Scotland is growing.

A number of other countries are already issuing vaccines to children aged 5-11, including China, the US, Australia, Germany, and Spain.

And here in the UK the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has ruled the Covid vaccine is safe for under-12s.

Young children who are clinically vulnerable will soon be offered Covid jabs, but calls to vaccinate all children have been made from some medical professionals, including Professor Linda Bauld.

Parents – would you vaccinate your child under 12-years-old? Members of the wider public – do you think kids in this age bracket should be vaccinated?

We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge opinions.

Mixed opinions from parents on vaccinating children

Max Mitchell, 40, from Perth, says she is undecided about whether or not to get the Covid vaccination for her eight-year-old son, Jamie.

That is despite having had all three vaccinations herself and her older children of 18 and 21 also having had three jabs.

She said: “He’s just so much smaller and he’s autistic so I’m not sure how he’d cope with it.

“We’ve all had Covid and were floored with it – my symptoms were so bad I was in bed, and so was my partner.

“Jamie got it at the same time but he didn’t get any symptoms, he was absolutely fine, so I’m weighing up if it would be beneficial to him or not.

“I got so ill with the vaccines and if he had the same reaction, the vaccines could be worse for him than Covid.”

Max added that if there was more information available about the vaccines then that would help her make up her mind.

However Fraser Hughes, 34, of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee, said he is confident in the information which has been provided to the public.

The dad to four-year-old Arthur and a two-year-old daughter, said: “If they say it’s safe, then it’s safe and if it stops them getting Covid then it can only be a good thing.

“I’d give it to my kids if they were in that age group and if it was extended to include their age group, I would give it to them.

“I disagree with the point of view that they don’t need it because their symptoms are milder, it’s both for their own benefit and the benefit of wider society.

“Even if it became a regular thing, I’d still do it – that’s just like the flu vaccine.”

But Danielle Perrie, 27, from Hilltown, mum to a one-year-old daughter, said five was “too young” in her opinion.

She said: “Maybe when she’s a teenager but five is a bit young.

“We were told the vaccination is to stop you getting it but people still get it – I’ve heard of people who’ve had two vaccinations and still got it.

“They might not have it that bad but they can still spread it, so if it’s just to reduce symptoms I don’t see why kids should get it if they don’t get Covid that bad in the first place.”

Her friend Pamela Lannen, 41, from Stobswell agreed and said she will not be allowing her 11-year-old daughter to get the vaccine.

She said: “I don’t see the point in them getting the vaccination because I’ve never seen a kid who got it bad.

“Their symptoms are not bad enough to put something into their bodies that we don’t know what it is or what it does, even to adults.”

Wider public appear more agreeable

Stella Xenophontos-Hellen, 51, from Menzieshill, who does not have children herself, thinks that kids should be vaccinated.

She said: “Children get vaccines for other illnesses – if it’s for the good of them and the good of everyone else then it makes sense.

“They might be less at risk but they can still pass it onto other vulnerable people and that is what affected people greatly at the start of the pandemic.

“Grandparents were desperate to see their grandchildren but they could be agents of death – it’s wise to protect wider society.”

Grandmother Karen Wilson, 70, from Forfar, agreed and said everyone should be vaccinated, no matter their age.

She said: “Anyone of my age will say yes they should be vaccinated. I just keep thinking back to polio, meningitis, whooping chough, diphtheria – where would we be without vaccines for these illnesses?

“It doesn’t matter if it effects children mildly, they can pass it onto others who don’t get it mild.

“My granddaughter is a secondary teacher and she’s had all her vaccinations – why should she be put at risk from children who haven’t had them.

“My other granddaughter is a nursery teacher and she’s had it twice.”

Another grandmother, who declined to be named, said she would like to see vaccinations given to all of her grandchildren, ranging in ages from two to nine-years old.

She said: “I think all children should have it so that we can start living our lives again and get back to normal, and for their education.

“Having them in school when this is going on, then off again and back again, it’s affecting their education.”

