Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Should we be vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid? Dundee parents have their say

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 13 2022, 7.15am Updated: January 13 2022, 10.36am
Parents in Dundee voice their opinions on vaccinating children against Covid.
Parents in Dundee voice their opinions on vaccinating children against Covid.

The debate around vaccinating children under 12 years old in Scotland is growing.

A number of other countries are already issuing vaccines to children aged 5-11, including China, the US, Australia, Germany, and Spain.

And here in the UK the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has ruled the Covid vaccine is safe for under-12s.

Young children who are clinically vulnerable will soon be offered Covid jabs, but calls to vaccinate all children have been made from some medical professionals, including Professor Linda Bauld.

Parents – would you vaccinate your child under 12-years-old? Members of the wider public – do you think kids in this age bracket should be vaccinated?

We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge opinions.

Mixed opinions from parents on vaccinating children

Max Mitchell, 40, from Perth, says she is undecided about whether or not to get the Covid vaccination for her eight-year-old son, Jamie.

That is despite having had all three vaccinations herself and her older children of 18 and 21 also having had three jabs.

She said: “He’s just so much smaller and he’s autistic so I’m not sure how he’d cope with it.

Mum Max Mitchell, from Perth.

“We’ve all had Covid and were floored with it – my symptoms were so bad I was in bed, and so was my partner.

“Jamie got it at the same time but he didn’t get any symptoms, he was absolutely fine, so I’m weighing up if it would be beneficial to him or not.

“I got so ill with the vaccines and if he had the same reaction, the vaccines could be worse for him than Covid.”

Max added that if there was more information available about the vaccines then that would help her make up her mind.

However Fraser Hughes, 34, of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee, said he is confident in the information which has been provided to the public.

Fraser Hughes with son Arthur, aged four.

The dad to four-year-old Arthur and a two-year-old daughter, said: “If they say it’s safe, then it’s safe and if it stops them getting Covid then it can only be a good thing.

“I’d give it to my kids if they were in that age group and if it was extended to include their age group, I would give it to them.

“I disagree with the point of view that they don’t need it because their symptoms are milder, it’s both for their own benefit and the benefit of wider society.

“Even if it became a regular thing, I’d still do it – that’s just like the flu vaccine.”

But Danielle Perrie, 27, from Hilltown, mum to a one-year-old daughter, said five was “too young” in her opinion.

She said: “Maybe when she’s a teenager but five is a bit young.

Mum Danielle Perrie, from Hilltown.

“We were told the vaccination is to stop you getting it but people still get it – I’ve heard of people who’ve had two vaccinations and still got it.

“They might not have it that bad but they can still spread it, so if it’s just to reduce symptoms I don’t see why kids should get it if they don’t get Covid that bad in the first place.”

Her friend Pamela Lannen, 41, from Stobswell agreed and said she will not be allowing her 11-year-old daughter to get the vaccine.

She said: “I don’t see the point in them getting the vaccination because I’ve never seen a kid who got it bad.

“Their symptoms are not bad enough to put something into their bodies that we don’t know what it is or what it does, even to adults.”

Wider public appear more agreeable

Stella Xenophontos-Hellen, 51, from Menzieshill, who does not have children herself, thinks that kids should be vaccinated.

She said: “Children get vaccines for other illnesses – if it’s for the good of them and the good of everyone else then it makes sense.

“They might be less at risk but they can still pass it onto other vulnerable people and that is what affected people greatly at the start of the pandemic.

Stella Xenophontos-Hellen.

“Grandparents were desperate to see their grandchildren but they could be agents of death – it’s wise to protect wider society.”

Grandmother Karen Wilson, 70, from Forfar, agreed and said everyone should be vaccinated, no matter their age.

She said: “Anyone of my age will say yes they should be vaccinated. I just keep thinking back to polio, meningitis, whooping chough, diphtheria – where would we be without vaccines for these illnesses?

“It doesn’t matter if it effects children mildly, they can pass it onto others who don’t get it mild.

“My granddaughter is a secondary teacher and she’s had all her vaccinations – why should she be put at risk from children who haven’t had them.

“My other granddaughter is a nursery teacher and she’s had it twice.”

Another grandmother, who declined to be named, said she would like to see vaccinations given to all of her grandchildren, ranging in ages from two to nine-years old.

She said: “I think all children should have it so that we can start living our lives again and get back to normal, and for their education.

“Having them in school when this is going on, then off again and back again, it’s affecting their education.”

Want to share your views on Covid vaccinations for kids? Email our schools and family team.

Covid Scotland: All you need to know on vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier