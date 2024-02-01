Dundee businessman unveils private gym pod plan for city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee businessman unveils private gym pod plan for city centre

Mike Forbes says people will be able to privately book the pod full of gym equipment.

By Rob McLaren
Tiny Gyms is hoping to open its first location in Dundee city centre. Image: Tiny Gyms
Tiny Gyms is hoping to open its first location in Dundee city centre. Image: Tiny Gyms

A Dundee businessman has started Tiny Gyms, which aims to introduce pods full of equipment that can be privately booked in the city centre.

Fitness fanatic Mike Forbes has always wondered about why some of his friends didn’t share his passion for the gym.

Answers ranged from people feeling self-conscious to having to wait to get on to equipment.

“A lot of my friends think the gym is one of the worst things in the world and feel like people are staring at them,” he said.

“Others feel like they don’t know what they are doing or don’t like having to wait for the equipment they want.

“I wondered – ‘what if you had the space to yourself and no one was looking at you or getting in your way?’

“I want to remove unnecessary barriers to people living healthier lifestyles.”

Private pods might suit variety of customers

Mike has developed the concept of a small city centre pod with gym equipment which can be privately booked.

He has arranged a modular building company to supply the six by three metre pod and also equipment suppliers. Tech that would run the booking app is also in place.

He has recently started discussions with Dundee City Council about a possible location.

Mike, who previously worked as marketing director for Ace Aquatec, said: “I’m a born and bred Dundonian and I’d love to start this in my home city.

“There’s a lot of good stuff happening here and I want to be part of the positive developments.

Mike Forbes has developed the Tiny Gyms concept. Image: Tiny Gyms.

“I want to get one going this year to prove the concept. If it does work then the idea would be to do multiple sites in multiple cities and reach as many people as possible.

“I have done a lot of research speaking to different people and everyone says the idea makes sense.

“I think there are a few different audiences who might have use for it. Parents with young children – they could take the pram into the gym if they needed to or meet up with other mums.

“I have also been speaking to other hotels in the city. I was surprised at how many hotels don’t have gyms, even the bigger ones.

“I’ve also spoken to personal trainers and had tonnes of positive feedback.”

How would Tiny Gyms work?

People would book the gym using an app. A code sent to the phone would unlock the pod, which will be available 24/7.

The pods will contain a treadmill, exercise bike and weights. They will have blinds to allow for privacy.

They would also be regularly cleaned, but people would be encouraged to treat them as they would something in their own home.

An artist’s impression of how a Tiny Gyms pod will look. Image: Tiny Gyms

Ideally the pods would be put in areas that have CCTV coverage to mitigate the risk of theft.

Users will wear a personal safety device connects to a 24 hour emergency service in case of any difficulties.

Mike said the cost would be comparable to a yoga session. There would be a subscription plans and pay-as-you-go options.

Large ambitions for Tiny Gyms

Mike said he wants to start with a a city centre location, but said there is the possibility to expand to smaller communities.

He said: “We want to start in a city centre location to get as many people as possible to see it in the short term.

“Medium term we want to get into smaller towns or communities who perhaps don’t have a lot of gym access.

“It gives people in a smaller town something they might have had to drive for 20 or 30 minutes for before.

“I have the funding to get the first one up and running. If it goes well then I might look for external funding to scale.”

