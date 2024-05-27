Dundee musical instrument shop Vintage Strings keeps hitting the right notes

If music makes the world go round, then Robbie Ward makes sure the instruments are staying in tune.

A partner at Vintage Strings, Robbie enjoyed a career on the stage before becoming one of the city’s foremost luthiers.

His shop, set-up by his parents in the Nineties, has grown in popularity as people search for unique instruments.

He talks to us about cutting his hair and getting a job, lying on a prickled mat for relaxation and treating the customer like a captive audience.

How and why did you start in business?

I’m not sure, exactly. I tried to “make it” in the music industry for many years but it seemed like the further I got, the less happy I was.

Eventually, I decided to enjoy music more as a hobby than a job, and I’ve never been happier. Perhaps passion is a fragile thing.

Or perhaps I finally just woke up, cut my hair, and got a job! That might also be true.

How did you get to where you are today?

Well, my parents, first and foremost — I owe everything to them, really. They started Vintage Strings 26 years ago now, with very little, and they’ve grown it into something really quite amazing.

It was on their advice that I went to college and learned how to make and repair violins, which has proved invaluable to the business.

None of us expected I would take the shop on, but I’m so glad I did. It’s been one of the best decisions of my life.

I love working on the instruments and I meet so many different people.

Who helped you?

Most of all, our customers. They are the only reason the shop is still going, and on the whole, they’re so wonderful to deal with. We really wouldn’t be anything without them. They are the audience at the show.

Paul Hyland and Bill Kelday, of Anniesland College, got me started using hand tools and learning how to repair. They were fantastic mentors, and I really couldn’t have asked for better.

These days, I follow a lady called Iris Carr on Facebook. Her varnish work is outstanding.

I suppose everyone you meet in life teaches you something, in some way. Even the bad ones. Sometimes especially the bad ones!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My friend, Simon, once advised me not to compare myself to others. It’s taken me such a long time to realise, as it’s so much easier said than done, but I think the secret is to stop identifying with your thoughts altogether. They are not you.

What is your biggest mistake?

Probably pride.

What is your greatest achievement?

Getting married.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Sometimes I wish the government wouldn’t help quite so much as it costs a fortune and never seems to fix anything. I do appreciate the work of the Federation of Small Businesses. They work with the government to help companies like mine.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’ve just been diagnosed with cubital tunnel syndrome in my arm, so at the moment, I would just like to be able to play music again.

What do you do to relax?

I was given a shakti mat for Christmas. You lie on literal spikes and somehow it’s the most relaxing thing ever. If you get past the initial “ouch!” then it’s “ahhh!”

Other than that, I like walking the dog, especially at night when it’s so quiet and you can see the stars.

Sometimes I’ll meet my brother for a few pints and that’s always interesting, good fun, and life affirming.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

My wife and I recently watched Baby Reindeer, so I’m following the fallout from that at the moment. I also just finished reading Crime and Punishment – wow!

Instead of listening to music I tend to listen to debates or lectures nowadays. I’m getting old and boring, I suppose, but I like listening to that kind of thing while I work.

What do you waste your money on?

Coffee! Honestly, I don’t know why I do it – I only really enjoy the first few sips and then I spend half an hour in the bathroom.

Computer games, too. I never finish them either. I just don’t have the time anymore. And now I’ve got a baby on the way, I’ll have even less time. Probably for the best.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I’d love to say that I wake up at 6am and do yoga in an ice bath, but usually I just say good morning to my wife and then try and steal a cuddle from my dog, Gus. Then, I just drink something and make my sandwich for lunch.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mazda. I don’t really care about cars that much to be honest, so long as they get you where you’re going.

One of my friends is teaching himself how to fix up an old Ford Probe, and I hope to see him drive past one day.