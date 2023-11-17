St Andrews lecture to be given by former EU Commissioner Dr Christos Stylianides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews lecture to be given by former EU Commissioner Dr Christos Stylianides

Climate issues will be on the agenda when the former EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management speaks at St Andrews University

By Michael Alexander
Dr Christos Stylianides is giving a public lecture at the University of St Andrews om November 20
Dr Christos Stylianides is giving a public lecture at the University of St Andrews om November 20

A public lecture entitled: Adapting to Climate Change: Effective Crisis Management Strategies is being held at the University of St Andrews.

Dr Christos Stylianides, minister of maritime affairs and insular policy of the Hellenic Republic and former European Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management (2014-2019), will speak on Monday November 20 from 5.15pm to 6.30pm in School III, St Salvator’s Quadrangle, North Street.

Dr Stylianides is a Greek-Cypriot and Greek politician who is currently minister of maritime affairs and insular policy of the Hellenic Republic.

During his political career, he has previously served as the first minister for climate crisis and civil protection of the Hellenic Republic (2019-2021).

He was also European Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management (2014-2019), member of the RELEX Commissioners Group (2014-2019) and European Union coordinator for the Ebola virus disease (2014-2019).

An anti Brexit campaigner shows her support for Europe waving a European Union flag outside Parliament in London in 2020

Other roles he has held includes European Union special envoy for the promotion and protection of religious freedoms and beliefs (2021) and government spokesperson of the Republic of Cyprus during two different periods (2013-2014 and 1998-1999), where he worked on Cyprus’ accession to the European Union and on the  resolution of the Cyprus Issue.

What awards has St Andrews-bound Christos Stylianides received?

In recognition of his work, Dr Stylianides has received honorary awards from governments and international organizations and institutions.

Amongst others, he received the Golden Decoration of Honour by the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Honorary Award of Civil Protection of the Land of Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany) for his contribution to the upgrading of the European civil protection system.

Banksy artwork painted on a former amusements arcade near Dover’s busy ferry terminal showing an EU flag in 2017. Image: PA Wire

He was also named “Global Champion for Education in Emergencies” by the international organization Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and “Political Champion for Education in Emergencies” by the Malala Foundation.

For his humanitarian action and contribution to coexistence and reconciliation he was awarded the “Peace and Reconciliation Prize” of the historic city of Guernica, Spain.

Who is hosting the Christos Stylianides talk in St Andrews?

Monday’s talk is being hosted by the University of St Andrews Graduate School for Interdisciplinary Studies.

A spokesperson said: “All are welcome, and we very much hope you will be able to join us.”

Adapting to Climate Change: Effective Crisis Management Strategies: Monday November 20 from 5.15pm to 6.30pm in School III, St Salvator’s Quadrangle, North Street.

