St Andrews lecture to be given by former EU Commissioner Dr Christos Stylianides

A public lecture entitled: Adapting to Climate Change: Effective Crisis Management Strategies is being held at the University of St Andrews.

Dr Christos Stylianides, minister of maritime affairs and insular policy of the Hellenic Republic and former European Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management (2014-2019), will speak on Monday November 20 from 5.15pm to 6.30pm in School III, St Salvator’s Quadrangle, North Street.

Dr Stylianides is a Greek-Cypriot and Greek politician who is currently minister of maritime affairs and insular policy of the Hellenic Republic.

During his political career, he has previously served as the first minister for climate crisis and civil protection of the Hellenic Republic (2019-2021).

He was also European Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management (2014-2019), member of the RELEX Commissioners Group (2014-2019) and European Union coordinator for the Ebola virus disease (2014-2019).

Other roles he has held includes European Union special envoy for the promotion and protection of religious freedoms and beliefs (2021) and government spokesperson of the Republic of Cyprus during two different periods (2013-2014 and 1998-1999), where he worked on Cyprus’ accession to the European Union and on the resolution of the Cyprus Issue.

What awards has St Andrews-bound Christos Stylianides received?

In recognition of his work, Dr Stylianides has received honorary awards from governments and international organizations and institutions.

Amongst others, he received the Golden Decoration of Honour by the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Honorary Award of Civil Protection of the Land of Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany) for his contribution to the upgrading of the European civil protection system.

He was also named “Global Champion for Education in Emergencies” by the international organization Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and “Political Champion for Education in Emergencies” by the Malala Foundation.

For his humanitarian action and contribution to coexistence and reconciliation he was awarded the “Peace and Reconciliation Prize” of the historic city of Guernica, Spain.

Who is hosting the Christos Stylianides talk in St Andrews?

Monday’s talk is being hosted by the University of St Andrews Graduate School for Interdisciplinary Studies.

A spokesperson said: “All are welcome, and we very much hope you will be able to join us.”

Adapting to Climate Change: Effective Crisis Management Strategies: Monday November 20 from 5.15pm to 6.30pm in School III, St Salvator’s Quadrangle, North Street.