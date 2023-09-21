5 things Dundee can learn from Glasgow’s LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Transport

5 things Dundee can learn from Glasgow’s LEZ

With Glasgow drivers already paying Low Emission Zone fines, what lessons should people in Dundee heed about their own soon-to-be 'enforced' zone?

By Joanna Bremner
What the boundary of the Dundee Low Emission Zone could look like at Trades Lane.
What the boundary of the Dundee Low Emission Zone could look like at Trades Lane. Image: Steve MacDougall/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Dundee drivers will start paying fines when Low Emission Zone enforcement starts in May 2024.

Glasgow drivers are already dealing with a fully operational zone, with enforcement having begun earlier this summer.

The Glasgow scheme has faced heavy criticism. But is there anything Dundee drivers – and the scheme’s administrators in the city council – can learn from what has happened in Glasgow?

1. Put off LEZ repeat offenders

In Glasgow, 777 of the 5,933 drivers fined in July were for repeated breaches of the Low Emission Zone.

Dundee needs to come up with some way of putting off drivers from repeatedly flouting the LEZ rules, whether that be better signage or something else entirely.

A sign showing part of the Low Emission Zone in Glasgow.
Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone has been enforced from June 1 2023.

Otherwise, what is the point of Low Emission Zone in Dundee if people flout the rules?

Although with one driver breaking the Glasgow LEZ rules four times at £480, surely that cost is enough to put any driver off!

2. Improve messaging around Dundee Low Emission Zone

A common theme for Low Emission Zones across the country is driver dissatisfaction.

Schemes aimed at improving air quality (by reducing car numbers in certain areas) were never likely to be popular with everyone, but there has been a great deal of criticism for both Dundee’s Low Emission Zone and Glasgow’s.

In Glasgow, there are reportedly mixed feelings, as polling suggested fewer than one in four Glaswegians support the clean air zone.

However, there are also those who see the zone as a positive for the city.

Kyle Christie, manager at Paesano Pizza, says it’s making the streets more pleasant. Especially for folk heading around the town at night.

“There is negativity here about it here,” he said, “but it’s just a whole load of fuss in my eyes.

“It has definitely not affected business for us.

“Town is absolutely jumping and anybody that tells you otherwise is talking out their bum.”

Kyle Christie, manager at Paesano Pizza in Glasgow.
Kyle Christie, manager at Paesano Pizza in Glasgow. Image: Paesano Pizza.

Kyle added: “The city feels cleaner and there are more people walking around.

“There are not as many cars in town and [the LEZ] proves there’s no need for them.”

Comments from Courier readers back in May painted a murky picture with fears of Dundee becoming a new version of The Specials’ “ghost town” when the LEZ comes into force in 2024.

Dundee needs to find a way to improve views of the LEZ so that businesses are less tempted to follow Glasgow’s lead and mount a legal challenge against the clear air zone.

3. Dundee council must ditch own polluting vehicles

In June, The Courier revealed that a shocking one in five council vehicles at the time would not comply with the Dundee Low Emission Zone.

Official records obtained by Freedom of Information legislation showed that out of Dundee’s fleet of 836 vehicles, at the time 173 would have been considered non-compliant.

LEZ markings on Meadowside, Dundee.
LEZ markings on Meadowside. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Glasgow Council reportedly spent £100,000 to hire LEZ-compliant vehicles with some of its staff even receiving fines.

To avoid that – and set a better example for the rest of the city – Dundee City Council should replace the non-compliant parts of their fleet – if they haven’t already.

4. Get city night transport sorted

In Glasgow, there have been pleas to improve public transport, as people from lower income backgrounds are less likely to afford new personal cars which can enter the zone.

Another teething issue in the west came about when, First bus scrapped all of their night services in the city, leaving those reliant on public transport stranded in some areas.

In Dundee, bus company bosses have already been steadily getting their fleet ready for the LEZ introduction.

But in order to avoid making the same mistakes as Glasgow, Dundee needs to talk to bus companies – and taxi drivers – to ensure night transport is sorted and there are no nasty surprises lurking.

5. Remind Dundonians – and visitors – why you’re bringing in a Low Emission Zone

While the city’s Low Emission Zone remains controversial, the council could remind people why they wanted to introduce one in the first place.

Polluted air kills the equivalent of 70 people in Dundee every year, it is claimed.

Dirty air has an impact on people’s health, and can increase the risks of ailments like respiratory and heart disease and asthma.

Those are sobering arguments worth remembering.

Conversation