New Marks & Spencer: How is Dundee traffic disruption hitting customers?

Dundee's new Marks and Spencer has proved popular with customers, but have traffic problems put a dampener on its opening? We visit the Gallagher Retail Park to find out.

Susan McLeish was one of the customers visiting the new Marks & Spencer store in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

A brief visit to the new Dundee Marks & Spencer tells you the store has already proved a hit with customers.

The entrance to the store is busy and the Gallagher Retail Park looks nearly full when we go along.

It is Monday lunchtime at the East Marketgait site, which is home to the new £5 million outlet.

The store and retail park are busy with families, enjoying the last week of the school holidays.

This newest addition to the city’s supermarket scene opened to much fanfare on July 16.

But traffic issues have proved an issue in the car park and at the entry/exit point onto East Dock Street.

And there are concerns that it is struggling to handle the influx of additional cars.

“It is very congested and busy when trying to get out”, says M&S shopper, Susan McLeish.

“Making it bigger would be a big help.”

Car park situation is a ‘nightmare’

Susan uses the car park for most of her shopping trips and has noticed an increase in traffic since the new store opened.

Last week motorists reported that it was taking up to an hour to get from the Wellgate centre to the Tay Road Bridge.

However, Susan also recognises that the car park has often suffered from congestion issues in the past.

“It’s quite difficult to get out (of the car park) because it is so central”, she says.

“The new store will make it even more congested, especially when you’re trying to come out to get onto the Tay Bridge. It does make it worse.”

M&S also attracts visitors from out of town, who enjoy shopping at the slightly more upmarket outlet.

At 48,000 sq feet, the store contains retail, food and dining options in its café.

There is even a bureau de change for customers to exchange currency.

Margaret and Peter Ramminger have travelled from Arbroath by car to pick up some groceries. But are not pleased with the traffic situation.

“It’s just been a nightmare”, says Margaret.

“We didn’t come the first week because we thought it was going to be busy due to the  novelty of a new store.

“They put a superstore here, but they can’t extend the car park.”

Traffic issues put couple off from returning to Dundee Marks & Spencer

A former M&S Foodhall was located in the same retail park, with this new outlet replacing it and the branch in the Murraygate.

It is now the couple’s nearest M&S store, but they are not keen to return.

“I love the Marks & Spencer Foodhall and we always used to go to the old one along there”, adds Margaret.

Margaret and Peter Ramminger gave us their thoughts on the new M&S store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s just manic and it’s not going to get any better.

“People are getting a little bit of road rage because they are after spaces. There is going to be trouble I think.

“There is nowhere else to park and it was quite a busy car park before.

“It’s disappointing and we won’t be back.”

What are the potential solutions to traffic chaos?

It is worth noting that there are other likely sources of traffic disruption in Dundee.

The Tay Road Bridge has been down to a single lane since March for resurfacing works. 

This will continue until September and the area around the East Port Roundabout has long been known for bottle necks.

Parking at the retail park is also already a popular option, with 2-hours of free parking giving visitors time to visit the city centre.

But what can be done to ease any recent issues at East Marketgait?

“It might make a difference if they charged £5 for parking”, says Peter.

“That’s maybe the solution because a lot of people park here and then go into the city centre.”

The Gallagher Retail Park has been busier in recent weeks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We also find Maureen McKenzie and Cheryl Miller joking about Maureen’s decision to park on the west side of the car park nearer the Olympia Swimming Pool.

This is a rookie error in Cheryl’s view.

They think a one-way system and separate entrances and exits to the car park could help to ease the traffic issues.

“It is gridlocked and the changeover of the (traffic) lights is not long enough”, says Maureen.

Cheryl adds: “Hopefully it dies down when the schools go back.

“I park at this side (east) because it’s easier to get out, but the other side is a nightmare.

“It’s unfortunate because the new store is lovely. I think it will die down.”

Amey maintain Scotland’s trunk roads, including the A92 which runs along East Dock Street.

An Amey spokesperson said: “Following discussions with the landlord of the retail park, we have extended the traffic light intervals at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park from a junction with the A92 East Dock Street to help manage the increased traffic.

“We will continue to monitor the traffic flow at this location.”

Marks & Spencer was approached for comment.

