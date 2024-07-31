Delays in Dundee as city centre traffic taking an hour to reach Tay Road Bridge

Vehicles in Dundee city centre are at a standstill, with reports of it taking as long as one hour to get to Tay Road Bridge from the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Traffic began to build at around 3.30pm on Wednesday and there was still congestion two hours later.

One driver from Fife left the Wellgate Shopping Centre at 4.30pm and was still yet to reach the river crossing by 5.30pm.

Another said: “Traffic was starting to get pretty bad around 3.30pm.

“The East Port roundabout was pretty backed up and there were long queues along East Dock Street.”

An onlooker said: “I reckon the main cause is a combination of M&S and the Tay Road Bridge roadworks.

“Most vehicles were heading towards the bridge at the traffic lights but it was piled all the way up from the East Port Roundabout to the Ladywell Roundabout.”

Roadworks have been ongoing at Tay Road Bridge since March.

And there have been regular reports of traffic congestion in the Gallagher Retail Park area since an M&S opened earlier this month.