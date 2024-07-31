Delays in Dundee as city centre traffic taking an hour to reach Tay Road Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays in Dundee as city centre traffic taking an hour to reach Tay Road Bridge

Vehicles are said to be at a standstill.

By Stephen Eighteen & Ben MacDonald
Traffic at East Port Roundabout in Dundee.
Congestion at East Port Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 31/07/2024

Vehicles in Dundee city centre are at a standstill, with reports of it taking as long as one hour to get to Tay Road Bridge from the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Traffic began to build at around 3.30pm on Wednesday and there was still congestion two hours later.

One driver from Fife left the Wellgate Shopping Centre at 4.30pm and was still yet to reach the river crossing by 5.30pm.

Traffic congestion in Blackscroft, Dundee
The view from Blackscroft. Image Supplied

Another said: “Traffic was starting to get pretty bad around 3.30pm.

“The East Port roundabout was pretty backed up and there were long queues along East Dock Street.”

There were delays at the East Port Roundabout. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

An onlooker said: “I reckon the main cause is a combination of M&S and the Tay Road Bridge roadworks.

“Most vehicles were heading towards the bridge at the traffic lights but it was piled all the way up from the East Port Roundabout to the Ladywell Roundabout.”

Roadworks have been ongoing at Tay Road Bridge since March.

And there have been regular reports of traffic congestion in the Gallagher Retail Park area since an M&S opened earlier this month.

