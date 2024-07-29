Dundee car park ‘absolute chaos’ since opening of new M&S

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee car park ‘absolute chaos’ since opening of new M&S

Some drivers have faced queues of 40 minutes trying to leave Gallagher Retail Park.

By Andrew Robson
Traffic trying to leave the Gallagher Retail Park on Friday.
Traffic trying to leave the retail park on Friday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Drivers say a car park at a Dundee retail park has been “absolute chaos” since the opening of a new M&S store.

Motorists have reported being stuck in queues of up to 40 minutes trying to exit the car park at Gallagher Retail Park on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

It follows the opening of the new M&S store on July 16, which increased demand for spaces at the car park as the retailer merged two stores into one.

Drivers say long queues have built up at peak times as traffic waits on the lights to change at the exit onto East Dock Street.

Drivers face long queues trying to exit Gallagher Retail Park

One M&S customer said the car park was “chaos” for the “best part of two hours” on Friday evening.

He said: “It was absolute chaos coming into the car park but it looks like it’ll be even worse trying to get out.

“I thought fair enough, the first few days would be busy after the new M&S opened – but it’s not got any better.

“The car park is simply not big enough, and can’t cope with this level of traffic.”

Long queues of traffic formed at the Gallagher Retail Park
Long queues of traffic formed on Friday evening. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another shopper said: “It’s ridiculous – the queue of cars means you can hardly move and the whole place is gridlocked.

“It took me ages to get in and I’m using a disabled space.

“I’ve never known it to be as bad.

“The traffic light intervals are too short given how busy the car park is at the moment.”

One other shopper who visited on Friday afternoon said: “The queues weren’t too bad when I was there, but the car park was busy and there seemed to be people going in all directions trying to find spaces – it was fairly chaotic.

Cars queuing to exit the retail park.
Cars queuing to exit the retail park. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“It feels like they need to make it one-way as I can see how people are getting caught up in queues trying to get out.”

The site – operated by Euro Car Parks – is free for the first two hours, with a maximum stay of four hours.

The closest alternative is the Olympia Car Park which costs £2.30 for a two-hour stay.

An Amey spokesperson said: “With the opening of a new store there has been an increase in traffic to Gallagher Retail Park.

“Following discussions with the landlord of the retail park, we have extended the traffic light intervals at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park from a junction with the A92 East Dock Street to help manage the increased traffic.

“We will continue to monitor the traffic flow at this location.”

Euro Car Parks and M&S have been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Strathmartine Road police
Second person in court over 'attempted murder with car' on Dundee's Strathmartine Road
Millie Jack and her mum Kerriann, and Victoria Road, Dundee.
Mum's plea to find girls who went to teen's aid after seizure at Dundee…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Plans submitted for Clepington Road housing development Picture shows; CGI impression of how the proposed Clepington Road development could look. . N/A. Supplied by Wellwood Leslie Architects Date; Unknown
Affordable housing plan lodged for land near Dundee's Kingspark School
Councillor Charlie Malone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor and 'lifelong campaigner for equality' Charlie Malone dies aged 63
3
The roadworks on Arbroath Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Drivers face delays on Dundee's Arbroath Road due to roadworks
2
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Karyn McKay, childminder
'Without childcare you have big problems': Two in five childcare services cancelled in Dundee
2
Over 30s garden party at Dundee Hotel
Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million
Phil Donaldson.
Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid…

Conversation