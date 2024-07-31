Woman, 22, taken to hospital after nearby ‘brawl’ in Dundee city centre

A 22-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Dundee city centre.

Police and paramedics were called to Seagate on Tuesday evening, with at least one person claiming a pedestrian had been hit by a bus.

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Police were already at nearby St Andrews Street just before the incident after reports of a brawl.

An eyewitness said: “It was chaos.

“There were about 30 kids at the junction of St Andrews Street and Seagate.

“They were all gathered around the police van at one point then more police arrived.

“One girl was limping and she was taken into a police car.”

Regarding the St Andrews Street gathering, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.05pm on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the Seagate area.

“Officers attended and a group were spoken to and there were no issues.”

The eyewitness said: “I saw the traffic police and ambulance at the scene in the aftermath of the St Andrews Street incident.

“Someone said a girl was hit by a bus.

“While this was happening the gang of young ones were running about daft.

“Some of the youths were getting questioned by the coppers at the scene in relation with what happened.

“It was carnage down here tonight.”

Enquiries into Dundee incident ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a 22-year-old woman injured on Seagate.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”