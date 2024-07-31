Woman, 22, taken to hospital after nearby ‘brawl’ in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 22, taken to hospital after nearby ‘brawl’ in Dundee city centre

"The gang of young ones were running about daft."

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
Police at Seagate, Dundee
Police dealing with a group at Seagate, Dundee. Image supplied

A 22-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Dundee city centre.

Police and paramedics were called to Seagate on Tuesday evening, with at least one person claiming a pedestrian had been hit by a bus.

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Police were already at nearby St Andrews Street just before the incident after reports of a brawl.

An eyewitness said: “It was chaos.

“There were about 30 kids at the junction of St Andrews Street and Seagate.

“They were all gathered around the police van at one point then more police arrived.

“One girl was limping and she was taken into a police car.”

Regarding the St Andrews Street gathering, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.05pm on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the Seagate area.

“Officers attended and a group were spoken to and there were no issues.”

The gathering of youths was a separate incident to the one that left a woman injured. Image supplied

The eyewitness said: “I saw the traffic police and ambulance at the scene in the aftermath of the St Andrews Street incident.

“Someone said a girl was hit by a bus.

“While this was happening the gang of young ones were running about daft.

“Some of the youths were getting questioned by the coppers at the scene in relation with what happened.

“It was carnage down here tonight.”

Enquiries into Dundee incident ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a 22-year-old woman injured on Seagate.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

