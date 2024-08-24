Levenmouth rail link remains ‘transformational’ – but is it all positive?

Trains have now been stopping at the new Leven and Cameron Bridge train stations for around three months.

The group that led the charge for Levenmouth and its locales to re-join the rail network after a 55-year absence are delighted that it has come to fruition.

Dr Allen Armstrong is the chair of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LRC).

He was one of those leading the celebrations when the line was given the go ahead in 2019.

“We are delighted that the link is now in place”, says Allen.

“It really is transformational for this area and addresses a major gap in the regeneration jigsaw because this area has been going downhill for decades.”

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing on the £116 million rail line since services began operating on June 2.

There have been concerns about the lower than planned frequency of trains, cancellations and a planned active transport network.

And in June Scotrail issued an assurance to passengers after eight services were cancelled on one day.

How many passengers are using the trains and how frequent are they?

The Scottish Government funded line connects stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge with Scotland’s rail network.

Scotrail were not able to confirm how many passengers have used the line, which joins the existing Fife Circle near Thornton.

But it said it had been pleased by the passenger usage.

Campaigners for the route were hoping that two Scotrail services would be operating per hour from Leven to Edinburgh.

However, only one service has been operating to the capital as part of a temporary timetable.

This service takes passengers on the coastal route, calling at other stations like Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

A secondary service travelling on the western part of the Fife Circle is not likely to operate until 2025.

This will connect Levenmouth with other large Fife settlements, such as Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline.

“We were promised two services to Edinburgh an hour”, says Allen.

“People in this area use Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. It is not that easy to get to if you don’t have a car.

“We thought at first that this was only for a temporary six-month period.”

Levenmouth Rail Campaign shares concerns about active travel, freight and bus connections

The line cost just under £120 million per mile to build.

It also brought with it a raft of plans to improve active travel routes in the area for walkers, cyclists and others at a cost of £10 million.

Funding was also allocated by Fife Council to improve bus services to and from the new train stations.

And it was hoped that regional businesses would use the line to transport freight.

But only one of three active travel bridges to accompany the railway have been put in place to date and there have been concerns about the connectivity of bus services.

“There has been some funding squeeze there”, says Allen.

“And some of the connections and paths – especially to Cameron Bridge – are not quite complete.

“The paths network will also have to be shrunk down.

“The associated developments are looking positive and are all helping towards it.

“But they are maybe not quite as positive as when the plans were being drawn up.

“Freight was also meant to be part of the package, but that ship has sailed quite some time ago.

“That’s a big disappointment from all aspects, such as pollution, congestion and carbon.” .

‘It is a positive story, with a few grumbles’

Overall, there is a positivity surrounding the new rail link and the amount of passengers that have been using it.

Many of the members of the community who campaigned for it to be reinstated were hoping that it would put Levenmouth back on the map.

And that it would help reinstate former tourism resorts in the area that have fallen into decline.

“The [number of] passengers using the services is especially encouraging because there is only one train per hour”, says Allen.

“We are generally satisfied and we’re happy that we have got a railway service.

“There are two or three new coffee establishments near the town centre that seem to be doing well. But it is still too early to tell.

“Leven High Street has been a bit gutted in recent years.

“It is going to take a bit longer to turn that around.

“But it seems to have given quite a boost to the local tourism organisation.”

“There was a slight issue in the early years of the Borders railway when the train extended to Tweedbank.

“It was initially drawing custom to the city.

“But once it settles you get quite a strong reverse of people coming out of the city to visit the coast for the day.

“It is a positive story with a few grumbles because we haven’t had anything for 55 years.”

‘Top notch feeling in the town’

Ross Bennett is the LRC treasurer and believes the hourly service has been “fantastic”.

“Everyone is talking about having trips away and using the train”, he says.

“There are always the doom mongers and the naysayers that try to hide behind their keyboards and put everything in the area down.

“It’s been fantastic for Leven, Buckhaven, Windygates and the whole of Levenmouth.

“I have seen a lot of backpacking people using the coastal path and possibly joining the Pilgrim’s Way at Kennoway after getting off at Cameron Bridge.

“There is an absolutely top notch feeling in the town. There are shops opening and independent entrepreneurship coming in.

“We’ve had a couple of events down at the promenade and the Promfest was packed – even though we had an Aslef strike on at the time.

“And we had the world record dook at the beach at Leven.

“There is a lot of heritage here and still a lot to do with the mining and the caves.

“We are trying our best to make it a place to go and we have a 5-star beach.

“Why should people not come back here?”

What are Scotrail and Transport Scotland saying about the Levenmouth rail link?

Scotrail said it was to early to gauge the success of the line and that it will take time to analyse passenger numbers.

The operator says it hasn’t received any specific feedback on connecting buses.

It hopes to introduce a second hourly train in 2025 when the staff and trains are in place to operate it on a reliable basis.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The introduction of freight services on the Levenmouth rail line is a commercial decision for freight operators and businesses in Scotland.

“The bridge from Methilhill which connects the local community to Cameron Bridge station was delayed due to the company fabricating the structure going into administration.

“It is now subject to a revised installation timeline and it is anticipated the bridge will be opened in Autumn 2024.

“Partners are working to finalise the necessary agreements to allow the rail and river crossing at Duniface to open.”