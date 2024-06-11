8 Levenmouth rail link cancellations in one day prompt ScotRail assurances

ScotRail has issued an assurance to Levenmouth rail link users after a weekend blighted by train cancellations.

Eight services were scrapped on Sunday, just a week after the new route opened to passengers.

The issue arose on the first day of a buy one, get one free offer on the Levenmouth line, aimed at encouraging more people to let the train take the strain.

And it resulted in criticism and concern from prospective passengers, who said dependability is key to the new railway’s success.

One man said: “I hate to be critical as we’re in the early days of a significant improvement to the area, but the service needs to be seen as reliable in order for people to feel confident leaving the car at home.”

ScotRail said the cancellations came amid huge pressure on Scotland’s rail network over the weekend, including a power failure.

They say this should be a one-off. And they are working hard to deliver the service customers expect.

Levenmouth rail link went three hours without trains

The Levenmouth rail link opened in a blaze of publicity and celebration on June 2.

And while user numbers are not yet available, trains from the two new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge have been packed.

The cancellations led to a three-hour period without any service on Sunday, and the last train back from Edinburgh also didn’t run.

Meanwhile, a surge in passenger numbers resulted in capacity issues at peak times last week.

Customers travelling to Edinburgh from existing stations appear to be shunning alternative services via Perth and Dundee in favour of the new Levenmouth train.

ScotRail may alter carriage numbers

Levenmouth Labour councillor Colin Davidson expressed concern about the issue.

He said: “People trying to get on at Kirkcaldy are pretty miffed because they can’t get a seat.

“Rolling stock that was due to arrive in March now isn’t coming until December 2025 and I’m a bit anxious about that.”

ScotRail say they may alter the number of carriages on the busiest trains once managers better understand traveller behaviour.

But they are encouraging people to look at all the trains on offer, some of which have six carriages.

‘Look at all options when travelling to Edinburgh’

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton said: “We have had fantastic feedback from customers in the Leven area.

“And it is encouraging to see so many of them using the service from the new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge.

“Unfortunately, we have had a couple of isolated issues that caused some cancellations over the weekend.

“And we are doing everything we can to deliver the service our customers expect in the coming weeks and months.

“As with any new route, it will take us some time to fully understand the travelling behaviour of customers.

“But we have increased the number of seats for customers across Fife since the new timetable was introduced.

“And we would encourage customers to look at all of their options when travelling to and from Edinburgh.”