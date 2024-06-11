8 Levenmouth rail link cancellations in one day prompt ScotRail assurances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

8 Levenmouth rail link cancellations in one day prompt ScotRail assurances

A number of services were scrapped over the weekend due to "isolated issues".

By Claire Warrender
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new Levenmouth rail link on Sunday June 2
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new six-mile rail link on Sunday June 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

ScotRail has issued an assurance to Levenmouth rail link users after a weekend blighted by train cancellations.

Eight services were scrapped on Sunday, just a week after the new route opened to passengers.

The issue arose on the first day of a buy one, get one free offer on the Levenmouth line, aimed at encouraging more people to let the train take the strain.

Some of the Levenmouth rail link cancellations on the National Rail app
Some of the Levenmouth rail link cancellations on the National Rail app.

And it resulted in criticism and concern from prospective passengers, who said dependability is key to the new railway’s success.

One man said: “I hate to be critical as we’re in the early days of a significant improvement to the area, but the service needs to be seen as reliable in order for people to feel confident leaving the car at home.”

ScotRail said the cancellations came amid huge pressure on Scotland’s rail network over the weekend, including a power failure.

They say this should be a one-off. And they are working hard to deliver the service customers expect.

Levenmouth rail link went three hours without trains

The Levenmouth rail link opened in a blaze of publicity and celebration on June 2.

And while user numbers are not yet available, trains from the two new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge have been packed.

First Minister John Swinney celebrates the opening with Methil and District Pipe Band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The cancellations led to a three-hour period without any service on Sunday, and the last train back from Edinburgh also didn’t run.

Meanwhile, a surge in passenger numbers resulted in capacity issues at peak times last week.

Customers travelling to Edinburgh from existing stations appear to be shunning alternative services via Perth and Dundee in favour of the new Levenmouth train.

ScotRail may alter carriage numbers

Levenmouth Labour councillor Colin Davidson expressed concern about the issue.

He said: “People trying to get on at Kirkcaldy are pretty miffed because they can’t get a seat.

“Rolling stock that was due to arrive in March now isn’t coming until December 2025 and I’m a bit anxious about that.”

ScotRail say they may alter the number of carriages on the busiest trains once managers better understand traveller behaviour.

But they are encouraging people to look at all the trains on offer, some of which have six carriages.

‘Look at all options when travelling to Edinburgh’

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton said: “We have had fantastic feedback from customers in the Leven area.

“And it is encouraging to see so many of them using the service from the new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge.

The new Levenmouth rail link is proving popular. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, we have had a couple of isolated issues that caused some cancellations over the weekend.

“And we are doing everything we can to deliver the service our customers expect in the coming weeks and months.

“As with any new route, it will take us some time to fully understand the travelling behaviour of customers.

“But we have increased the number of seats for customers across Fife since the new timetable was introduced.

“And we would encourage customers to look at all of their options when travelling to and from Edinburgh.”

More from Fife

Mario BoncompagnI
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle
Body recovered Firth of Forth
Body recovered from Firth of Forth near railway bridge
person hit on railway line between Haymarket and North Queensferry
Rail services between Edinburgh and Dundee disrupted after person hit by train on Fife…
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new six-mile rail link on Sunday June 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day one
The B922 near Cluny.
Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife
Emergency services at Glenrothes industrial estate
Fire officers in hazmat suits called to report of potential chemical leak at Glenrothes…
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new six-mile rail link on Sunday June 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
‘New brands’ for Glenrothes a priority says shopping centre manager
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new six-mile rail link on Sunday June 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife road shut overnight after crash at bridge over river
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training

Conversation