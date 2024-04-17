New Levenmouth rail services will mean timetable changes across Fife from June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Levenmouth rail services will mean timetable changes across Fife from June

Levenmouth train tickets are on sale, prompting a series of changes to other rail journeys.

By Claire Warrender
The first passenger train in more than 50 years leaves Leven railway station
The Levenmouth rail link opens on June 2.

The timetable for the new Levenmouth rail link will be officially launched in June and tickets are already on sale.

The service also means changes to train times across Fife and between Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth.

And Scotrail says it will result in improved services for passengers, with more trains and shorter journey times.

The new timetable follows more than 700 responses to a public consultation last year.

It includes an hourly service between Leven and Edinburgh, via Kirkcaldy, with 19 trains a day.

Journeys will take just over an hour, with the first weekday service leaving Leven at 5.39am on Monday June 3.

A second hourly Leven to Edinburgh train will be introduced next year as an extension of the Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline service.

Other changes to Fife train timetables

All those trains will also travel via Cameron Bridge, the second new station on the £116 million Levenmouth rail link.

The line officially opens on Sunday June 2, with a programme of events set to be announced.

Trains are now using the Levenmouth rail link.
Trains are now using the Levenmouth rail link amid preparations for opening. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

Fife customers will also see the following changes:

  • 36 more services for Kirkcaldy every day
  • Seven extra services for Dunfermline every day
  • A three minute cut to journey times between north Fife and Edinburgh
  • 3,000 more seats between Fife and Edinburgh, up from 16,000 in each direction every day to 19,000
  • 8% more seats from Fife to Edinburgh in the morning peak and 12% more from Edinburgh to Fife in the evening peak

The 2024 timetable is temporary and Scotrail says the permanent 2025 change will see further improvements.

Countdown to opening of Levenmouth rail link

It’s now just 47 days until the new railway line opens.

Tickets for the new first passenger services to leave Leven and Cameron Bridge in more than 50 years are on sale at railway stations and some online train apps.

The Levenmouth rail countdown clock at Waverley Station in Edinburgh.
Countdown clocks were switched on in February. Image: Network Rail.

Other apps will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, Network Rail is expected to announce full details for the opening in the coming days.

Scotrail strategic planning director Scott Prentice said: “Scotrail is absolutely committed to making improvements.

“And while we know there is some way to go, this phased approach will ensure we operate a reliable train service across all of Fife when the Levenmouth line reopens.”

Options offered for Levenmouth rail timetable

The public consultation offered two options regarding the Levenmouth rail timetable.

Option A was two trains per hour between Leven and Edinburgh, via Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline.

And option B was one hourly train via Kirkcaldy, reducing journey times from north Fife and Dundee to Edinburgh, and more evening services across Fife.

Option B is being introduced, with 42% of respondents choosing that.

That compared to 22% for option A, with the remainder of responses saying either both, or neither, would improve their journeys.

