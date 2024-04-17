New Levenmouth rail services will mean timetable changes across Fife from June

The timetable for the new Levenmouth rail link will be officially launched in June and tickets are already on sale.

The service also means changes to train times across Fife and between Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth.

And Scotrail says it will result in improved services for passengers, with more trains and shorter journey times.

The new timetable follows more than 700 responses to a public consultation last year.

It includes an hourly service between Leven and Edinburgh, via Kirkcaldy, with 19 trains a day.

Journeys will take just over an hour, with the first weekday service leaving Leven at 5.39am on Monday June 3.

A second hourly Leven to Edinburgh train will be introduced next year as an extension of the Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline service.

Other changes to Fife train timetables

All those trains will also travel via Cameron Bridge, the second new station on the £116 million Levenmouth rail link.

The line officially opens on Sunday June 2, with a programme of events set to be announced.

Fife customers will also see the following changes:

36 more services for Kirkcaldy every day

Seven extra services for Dunfermline every day

A three minute cut to journey times between north Fife and Edinburgh

3,000 more seats between Fife and Edinburgh, up from 16,000 in each direction every day to 19,000

8% more seats from Fife to Edinburgh in the morning peak and 12% more from Edinburgh to Fife in the evening peak

The 2024 timetable is temporary and Scotrail says the permanent 2025 change will see further improvements.

Countdown to opening of Levenmouth rail link

It’s now just 47 days until the new railway line opens.

Tickets for the new first passenger services to leave Leven and Cameron Bridge in more than 50 years are on sale at railway stations and some online train apps.

Other apps will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, Network Rail is expected to announce full details for the opening in the coming days.

Scotrail strategic planning director Scott Prentice said: “Scotrail is absolutely committed to making improvements.

“And while we know there is some way to go, this phased approach will ensure we operate a reliable train service across all of Fife when the Levenmouth line reopens.”

Options offered for Levenmouth rail timetable

The public consultation offered two options regarding the Levenmouth rail timetable.

Option A was two trains per hour between Leven and Edinburgh, via Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline.

And option B was one hourly train via Kirkcaldy, reducing journey times from north Fife and Dundee to Edinburgh, and more evening services across Fife.

Option B is being introduced, with 42% of respondents choosing that.

That compared to 22% for option A, with the remainder of responses saying either both, or neither, would improve their journeys.