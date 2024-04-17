‘Scary’ masked man ‘slashes car tyres’ in Dundee

Residents claim a “scary” masked man is responsible for slashing the tyres of cars on a Dundee street.

Several vehicles on roads around Byron Street were targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

Footage seen by The Courier shows the man leaning down towards a car while wearing a light-coloured mask.

One local has also shared an image of the man online.

Steph Beattie, 30, who lives on Byron Street, woke up on Sunday to find her car had been targeted.

She says she thought she had been singled out before finding out another vehicle had also had its tyres slashed.

She told The Courier: “It was the front driver’s side that was damaged.

“My immediate thought was it was a puncture but my partner said someone had done that.

“I’ve seen a still image and doorbell footage of a man wearing a white balaclava leaning down at another car on Byron Street before walking on.

“It’s scary to see the still image of the guy.

“The slash in my tyre is at least an inch wide.”

Another local man said he was “concerned” by the events.

He said: “Police are going to be interviewing one of the residents whose car was damaged today (Wednesday).

“I shared the image of the guy online and I’m aware there is footage of him walking along the street not wearing the mask as well.

“There are businesses here and a number of houses with a lot of young kids.

“We can’t have someone like this walking around with a knife wearing a balaclava, it scares people.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Sunday, officers received a report of the tyres of a car being damaged on Byron Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”