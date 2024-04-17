‘Scary’ masked man ‘slashes car tyres’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Scary’ masked man ‘slashes car tyres’ in Dundee

"We can't have someone like this walking around with a knife wearing a balaclava, it scares people."

By James Simpson
Masked man and a slashed tyre.
The masked tyre slasher and one of the damaged cars. Images: Supplied

Residents claim a “scary” masked man is responsible for slashing the tyres of cars on a Dundee street.

Several vehicles on roads around Byron Street were targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

Footage seen by The Courier shows the man leaning down towards a car while wearing a light-coloured mask.

One local has also shared an image of the man online.

Steph Beattie, 30, who lives on Byron Street, woke up on Sunday to find her car had been targeted.

She says she thought she had been singled out before finding out another vehicle had also had its tyres slashed.

She told The Courier: “It was the front driver’s side that was damaged.

“My immediate thought was it was a puncture but my partner said someone had done that.

“I’ve seen a still image and doorbell footage of a man wearing a white balaclava leaning down at another car on Byron Street before walking on.

“It’s scary to see the still image of the guy.

“The slash in my tyre is at least an inch wide.”

Another local man said he was “concerned” by the events.

Byron Street in Dundee.
Byron Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

He said: “Police are going to be interviewing one of the residents whose car was damaged today (Wednesday).

“I shared the image of the guy online and I’m aware there is footage of him walking along the street not wearing the mask as well.

“There are businesses here and a number of houses with a lot of young kids.

“We can’t have someone like this walking around with a knife wearing a balaclava, it scares people.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Sunday, officers received a report of the tyres of a car being damaged on Byron Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

11