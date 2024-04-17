Offenders put to work cleaning Perth graffiti blackspot

A Perth graffiti blackspot has been given a fresh lick of paint.

Council bosses teamed up with offenders to cover up unsightly graffiti on the pedestrian overpass at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate on the edge of Perth.

The job was done by people who had been sentenced in court to complete unpaid work as part of a Community Payback Order.

Crews painted over graffiti on the bridge over the dual carriageway at Inveralmond.

They also white-washed a shed.

The project was led by Perth and Kinross Council’s unpaid work team.

And it comes just weeks after the council led a clear-up at a fly-tipping blackspot on the other side of the city.

Perth and Kinross Council pledges to respond to graffiti complaints

More than 230 tonnes of illegally-dumped rubbish and waste was removed from the land at Lower Friarton.

It took three days to shift the pile of junk. It had been dumped there over a 15-year period.

Again, the unpaid work team – part of the council’s criminal justice service – will be tasked with tidying up the site.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Graffiti is an anti-social activity which can blight our communities.

“You can report graffiti to the council by calling 01738 476476 and we will do our best to deal with it.”

If graffiti is on a public building, road sign, school etc, the council will arrange for it to be cleaned.

If it is on private property, it can offer owners graffiti clean-up kits at a discounted price.

The Perth and Kinross Community Planning Partners joint action plan on graffiti and fly posting sets out a ‘zero-acceptance’ policy towards the issue.