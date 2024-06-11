Angus architects Brunton Design celebrates 25 years developing homes in Tayside, Fife and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus architects Brunton Design celebrates 25 years developing homes in Tayside, Fife and beyond

Rodger Brunton established Brunton Design in 1999.

Rodger Brunton at Brunton Design Studios in Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rodger Brunton at Brunton Design Studios in Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Brunton Design founder Rodger Brunton is supposed to be retired, after almost 50 years in the industry and 25 at the helm of the Carnoustie-based company.

His firm has won countless awards, built million-pound houses, nursing home developments and numerous £10,000 extensions.

And over the course of his career, Rodger has weathered economic crashes, regulatory red-tape and shifting demands in the housebuilding sector.

But he credits his clients, who are willing to go on a design journey with him and his team, for keeping his hand in for as long as he has.

This month marked a quarter-of-a-century in business for Brunton Design, who have developed buildings across Tayside and Fife — many of them award winning.

Brunton Design 25 years

The practice was opened in May 1999, following the amicable dissolution of a partnership in Arbroath.

Rodger has been a qualified architect for almost 50 years, having graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee in 1975.

Lynne Fenton, Allan Mudie and Rodger Brunton at Brunton Design Studios in Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Despite being “technically retired”, he still works with Brunton Design as a consultant, getting to do the “enjoyable” parts of the job while leaving the running of the firm to partners Lynne Fenton and Allan Mudie.

Brunton Design’s House on the Hill, a Broughty Ferry extension, won the Dundee Institute of Architects award in 2021.

The House on the Hill, Broughty Ferry. Image: Brunton Design

They were also involved in the development of The Hub at Friockheim, the community centre which was converted from the old school house.

Ae poppy display at the Friockheim Hub, Eastgate, Friockheim, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Ups and downs

When asked the highlights of 25 years trading, Rodger said: “There has been ups and downs over the last 25 years, the difficulties of 2008 and 2009 was not funny, but running the company in that time has been the highlight (of my career).

“We have won awards, we have had great clients who have given repeat business.

“We do housing, mostly, of one kind or another. We are currently doing a big job in St Andrews, and in Craigtoun Park. 

Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years.
Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years. Image: Fife Council.

“Another highlight is one of the houses we did in Broughty Ferry, overlooking the town from the top of the hill. It won an award.

“Loads and loads of one-off house projects which are underway, which has been surprising and I don’t know where folk get the money, but they are still out there.”

Extensions still happening

Rodger explains the current market, which is still full with people looking to upgrade and extend their homes

“There are still people who want to extend their houses, all over Tayside and Fife,” he said.

“We have done £1million houses and £10,000 extensions. We are now in a situation where we are extending houses we built 20 years ago.

“Patterns in construction do change and have over the last 25 years.

“People now want energy efficient homes, far more than anything else, to keep their running costs down.

“We have to keep researching the best ways to design houses for this.

“Things have not gotten any easier with local authorities (in terms of the planning process over the last 25 years).”

And on the future, Rodger said he will continue to enjoy his job, now that he has to worry less about the day-to-day running of Brunton Design.

“I am bound to retire at some point. I am technically retired and work as a consultant. But I’m not really.

“And I still enjoy my job. I enjoy meeting and engaging with new clients, who always bring new ideas and exciting things to do.

“We are very grateful for our great clients, who continue to believe in what we do.”

More from Business

Job vacancies dropped sharply, down 12,000 to 904,000 in the three months to May (PA)
Jobs market weakens again after surprise rise in unemployment rate
The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is parked after the flight that encountered severe turbulence (Sakchai Lalit/AP/PA)
Passengers of flight in which British man died offered compensation
ChatGPT on a MacBook (Apple)
Apple keen on more deals with AI chatbots after link-up with ChatGPT
Elon Musk (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Elon Musk says he could ban Apple devices at his companies over OpenAI deal
(Apple)
Apple Intelligence is ‘promising first step’ for firm’s AI tools, experts say
Apple Intelligence is an entire new AI-powered system running across its platforms (Apple)
Apple Intelligence: Tech giant unveils its new flagship generative AI tools
Employees at the oil giant will now have to disclose any ‘familial and intimate relationships’ with colleagues (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
BP tightens workplace relationship rules after former boss’s dismissal
Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp (AP)
Meta seeks to train AI model on European data as it faces privacy concerns
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
European markets drop as French banks slide over snap election
Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens speaks to the media during a visit to Tata Steel in Port Talbot (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour reiterates call for Tata to keep furnaces running until after election