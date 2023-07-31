Dirty Dundee air is linked to 70 deaths every year – why we should welcome city’s Low Emission Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dirty Dundee air is linked to 70 deaths every year – why we should welcome city’s Low Emission Zone

Ministers need to do more to help low income families adapt to the LEZ, but the case in favour remains overwhelming, argues Friends of the Earth Tayside co-ordinator Andy Llanwarne.

An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Andy Llanwarne

There is much speculation at the moment that green policies have become a political liability.

That comes after the result of the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election on July 20 in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s old seat. There the extension of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone seemed to influence the outcome.

And that has led to fresh questions about public support for the implementation of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in Dundee.

The arguments, however, for introducing the LEZ in Dundee continue to be strong.

Dundee air pollution ‘is a killer’

Dundee’s LEZ is not a local idea, as it is part of the Scottish Government programme introducing LEZs to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen as well. It’s not a response to climate change either, but is intended to reduce air pollution, which is concentrated by traffic in city centres, where pedestrians also congregate.

Air pollution is a killer, and is thought to contribute to the early deaths of between 28-36,000 deaths each year in the UK. This would amount to around 70 deaths in Dundee, every year. The NHS considers it to be the biggest environmental threat to health in the UK.

The pollution can limit the growth of foetuses and exacerbate the severity of asthma. While death certificates may indicate heart attacks, cancer, or chronic bronchitis as cause of death, air pollution is often a major contributory cause.

Dundee has been an Air Quality Management Area since 2006

Dundee has streets which have exceeded legal limits for toxic air pollutants since at least 2006, when Dundee City Council declared the whole city to be an Air Quality Management Area.

This required active measures to reduce pollution levels, but progress has been slow, here and in the other cities, leading to the Scottish Government’s decision to introduce LEZs.

These schemes are equivalent to the ULEZ in Greater London, as they include petrol and diesel cars and not just heavy diesel vehicles.

Regrettably, the costs fall disproportionately on those who can least afford to replace older vehicles, and while the Scottish Government has provided some financial assistance to micro businesses and households receiving benefits, this seems to have been insufficient to meet demand.

Scottish Government ministers must learn lessons over air pollution and Dundee LEZ

There are also other  lessons for governments when taking the actions necessary to tackle other environmental challenges – from the climate emergency to the biodiversity crisis, and the move to increase recycling in a more circular economy.

They need to ensure that those who are most affected by the cost of living crisis – and by the transition away from fossil fuels – are supported as our society goes through dramatic changes, and are genuinely involved in planning for change.

In Dundee, and the other Scottish cities, the advent of the LEZs should be heralded as a milestone in making our city centres healthier and more attractive public spaces.

They should link up with measures promoting walking, cycling and public transport, and physical changes to attract people and businesses back into the city centre.

