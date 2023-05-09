Revealed: How Dundee’s Low Emission Zone could look in 14 images

Enforcement of the Dundee Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will start in little more than a year’s time, but do you know where its boundaries start?

The city’s LEZ officially commenced May 2022, but enforcement isn’t due to begin until May 30 2024.

So far, no signs have been erected and no cameras are in place, despite there being just over 12 months until people in high-pollution vehicles can expect to start being fined.

In fact, there is nothing on the streets yet to indicate where the LEZ is in Dundee.

So to help you get ready, we’ve created 14 artist’s impressions of what the LEZ could actually look like once signage starts appearing in Dundee to show its boundaries.

Click the green dots on this map to see what Dundee could look like with Low Emission Zone signs in place

Scroll down for analysis on each area of the map to see which roads are in the Dundee Low Emission Zone…

1. Commercial Street

Air pollution can cause diseases and exhaust fumes are a huge contributor to this. The LEZs (Low Emission Zones) have been called an “important tool” to keep people healthy.

A consultation in 2020 revealed that Dundonians were “largely in favour” of LEZs.

One of the streets on the boundary of the LEZ is Commercial Street. Drivers with banned vehicles won’t be able to use Commercial Street without being fined, come May next year.

2. Gellatly Street

Once the enforcement begins next May, drivers in banned motors won’t be able to drive up Gellatly Street either.

That means they won’t be able to access the Gellatly Street Car Park from either the Dock Street or the Seagate side.

3. Trades Lane

Trades Lane, a partially one way stretch which links Dock Street and the Stagecoach Dundee bus station, is also included within the LEZ.

St Andrews Street is also in the zone.

4. Seagate

Seagate is within the zone, between Commercial Street and East Marketgait.

The stretch was named one of the most polluted in Scotland in 2020, coming in at number three, while Lochee Road was number five.

Lochee Road, one of the busiest routes through the city, is not included in the zone, much to the frustration of clean air campaigners.

5. King Street

Banned vehicles will be fined for driving on King Street when enforcement begins in May 2024.

This is the stretch between St. Andrew’s Street and North Marketgait.

6. Bell Street

Bell Street will be closed to the banned drivers between Victoria Road and Constitution Road.

7. Constitution Road

The entirety of Constitution Road falls in the LEZ (Low Emission Zone).

Drivers in the banned motors will face charges when enforcement begins next May.

8. West Bell Street

West Bell Street falls within Dundee’s LEZ. This passes the Dundee Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court and links Marketgait to Constitution Road.

When enforcement begins in on May 30, drivers using highly-polluting vehicles will be charged for using this street.

9. Ward Road

Ward Road is another on the boundary of the LEZ, and drivers using the stretch will be fined for using banned motors.

10. S Ward Road

South Ward Road, opposite the Travelodge on Marketgait, is also within the LEZ.

Drivers with banned cars won’t be able to access the NCP car park on North Lindsey street this way without facing fines.

11. Argyllgait

Argyllgait, situated between Lidl and the Hampton by Hilton in Dundee, is also within the zone.

This will also impact drivers in the banned vehicles trying to reach the NCP car park on North Lindsey street.

12. Nethergate

The Nethergate sits within the LEZ, but only between West Marketgait and Crichton Street (this is basically in line with the Overgate Shopping Centre).

This means pedestrians in the area won’t be subjected to as much air pollution when they are shopping.

13. Yeaman Shore

Yeaman Shore, also off West Marketgait, is within the LEZ too.

That means drivers with the banned cars won’t be able to get to the Yeaman Shore car park without facing charges from May 30 next year.

14. Dock Street

Those driving the banned vehicles will not be able to head along Dock Street between Whitehall Crescent and Commercial Street/A991 junction when the enforcement begins next May.

Dock Street runs parallel to the busy A991 which has not been included in the LEZ.

You can find the council’s official LEZ page here.