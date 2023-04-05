Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected

Find out if your car will comply with new rules coming in May 2024.

Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

A tool to check if vehicles will comply with new rules for Low Emission Zones (LEZs) coming to Dundee next year.

The zones will restrict access to the most polluting vehicles in a bid to improve air quality in city centres.

Registration plate recognition cameras will be in place to enforce the new zone – which covers most of the streets within the city’s ring road.

Will your car be affected?

In 2019, the Scottish Government set out new emission limits meaning only vehicles which meet stringent air quality criteria can drive within the LEZ.

Drivers of cars which do not meet the rules will be charged if they enter the zone.

If you drive a petrol vehicle, your car will be exempt providing it was registered after January 1, 2006.

Most diesel vehicles registered after September 1, 2015 will also be exempt.

If you are unsure whether your car qualifies, a website has been created to check your vehicle by entering its registration.

Dundee Low Emission Zone.

Blue badge holders are exempt from any charges.

Motorbikes, mopeds, historic vehicles and emergency service vehicles are also exempt.

Anyone found to be breaching the limits of the zone will be given a £60 fine, with subsequent fines doubled.

Driver of cars and light goods vehicles will have their fines capped at £480 whereas HGV and bus drivers will be capped at £960.

Lochee Road was considered to be part of the scheme, however, fears it would cause traffic chaos saw the proposal scrapped.

Some local campaigners called out for this to be reconsidered due to pollution fears

Anyone travelling to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen should note LEZs will also be set up next year in those cities.

LEZs ‘important tool’ for public health

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said LEZ’s will be an “important tool” to keep the public healthy.

He added: “We all have the right to breathe clean air and we all have a moral responsibility to act.

“Air pollution disproportionally impacts the most vulnerable in our society.

“It causes the most damage to the youngest, the oldest and people with pre-existing medical conditions.”

