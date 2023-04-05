Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected

A tool to check if vehicles will comply with new rules for Low Emission Zones (LEZs) coming to Dundee next year.

The zones will restrict access to the most polluting vehicles in a bid to improve air quality in city centres.

Registration plate recognition cameras will be in place to enforce the new zone – which covers most of the streets within the city’s ring road.

Will your car be affected?

In 2019, the Scottish Government set out new emission limits meaning only vehicles which meet stringent air quality criteria can drive within the LEZ.

Drivers of cars which do not meet the rules will be charged if they enter the zone.

If you drive a petrol vehicle, your car will be exempt providing it was registered after January 1, 2006.

Most diesel vehicles registered after September 1, 2015 will also be exempt.

If you are unsure whether your car qualifies, a website has been created to check your vehicle by entering its registration.

Blue badge holders are exempt from any charges.

Motorbikes, mopeds, historic vehicles and emergency service vehicles are also exempt.

Anyone found to be breaching the limits of the zone will be given a £60 fine, with subsequent fines doubled.

Driver of cars and light goods vehicles will have their fines capped at £480 whereas HGV and bus drivers will be capped at £960.

Lochee Road was considered to be part of the scheme, however, fears it would cause traffic chaos saw the proposal scrapped.

Some local campaigners called out for this to be reconsidered due to pollution fears

Anyone travelling to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen should note LEZs will also be set up next year in those cities.

LEZs ‘important tool’ for public health

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said LEZ’s will be an “important tool” to keep the public healthy.

He added: “We all have the right to breathe clean air and we all have a moral responsibility to act.

“Air pollution disproportionally impacts the most vulnerable in our society.

“It causes the most damage to the youngest, the oldest and people with pre-existing medical conditions.”