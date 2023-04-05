Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar

The A90 southbound carriageway was briefly closed following the fire.

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency services were called to the scene after the car went on fire. Image: Jordan Stewart

Emergency services have been called to the A90 near Forfar due to a vehicle being on fire.

Police were called to the B9127 at Inverarity at around 12.45pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Services have started to leave the scene following the fire, which took place beside the Muiryfaulds junction.

The southbound carriageway of the A90 was briefly closed following the blaze but both lanes were reopen shortly after 3pm.

Road users have been advised to approach the area with caution following the fire. Image: Jordan Stewart

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm to reports of a vehicle fire on the A90 southbound, near Forfar.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a vehicle on the A90 southbound near the junction with B9127 for Inverarity at around 12.45pm.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

More to follow

