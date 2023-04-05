Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to the A90 near Forfar due to a vehicle being on fire.

Police were called to the B9127 at Inverarity at around 12.45pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Services have started to leave the scene following the fire, which took place beside the Muiryfaulds junction.

The southbound carriageway of the A90 was briefly closed following the blaze but both lanes were reopen shortly after 3pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm to reports of a vehicle fire on the A90 southbound, near Forfar.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 14:00#A90 Gallowfauld Lane 1 (of 2) of the Southbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle#TakeCare on the approach@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/JgMUiAI7ky — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 5, 2023

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a vehicle on the A90 southbound near the junction with B9127 for Inverarity at around 12.45pm.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

