Courts Worker who embezzled Fife chocolate fountain firm funds is jailed The court heard is was Elaine McCall's second such conviction. By Jamie McKenzie May 9 2023, 6.00am Share Worker who embezzled Fife chocolate fountain firm funds is jailed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4366813/worker-who-embezzled-fife-chocolate-fountain-firm-funds-is-jailed/ Copy Link Embezzler Elaine McCall. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]