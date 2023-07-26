STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone

Steve wonders how the people of Dundee would vote on the forthcoming LEZ.

An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

There was significance for Dundee in last week’s by-elections in England.

Everyone agreed opposition to London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) was the reason the Tories held Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

And it is clear at least some Uxbridge voters used the ballot box to counter London’s expanding ULEZ.

This set me wondering how Dundee people would vote in relation to our forthcoming LEZ.

Would our vote change if the LEZ was an “ultra” LEZ? What if, like London, the Dundee zone was expanded?

Could Dundee’s Low Emission Zone go ‘ultra’?

I wouldn’t be surprised if, once Dundee’s LEZ is in place, “next step” proposals surface to expand it and/or make it a ULEZ.

Has anyone properly asked what Dundee people think?

I looked at the 37-page 2021 Dundee Low Emission Zone statutory consultation. On page 3, it explains a “key outcome” found: “a majority of those surveyed in support of a LEZ and in support of the final area proposed”.

Well that’s that, then. An LEZ is what the people of Dundee want.

The consultation lists the “stakeholders” who responded: businesses, community groups, neighbouring local authorities, Scottish Green Party MSP Maggie Chapman, Friends of the Earth Tayside. Indeed a lot of interested organisations.

Dundee’s LEZ will be enforced in 2024. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

What about the ordinary Dundonian who will have to live with it? Down on page 11 the public online consultation is described. Only 124 people (shame on you, Dundee) “gave feedback”.

There doesn’t seem to have been a yes/no option but the comments were “categorised” as:

Support for the LEZ – 26%.

Neutral – 30%.

Against LEZ – 36%.

Do more – 8%.

I’m left puzzled by that page 3 word “majority”. To my simple mind, it seems only a quarter of Dundonians who responded were in favour. That’s not a majority.

Let Dundonians decide the future of the LEZ.

I’d like clarification. Do the people want an LEZ, or not?

I think there should be a Dundee referendum. Dundee City Council should offer constituents a simple “yes/no” chance to approve or reject the forthcoming emissions zone.

Let the people have their say

There should be two further (also simple, unambiguous) questions: Would you allow an LEZ to become a ULEZ?

Would you want an LEZ (or ULEZ) extended?

It could become, say, the area enclosed by the Kingsway/waterfront? Or all of the town inside the city boundary?

A referendum, with robust argument for and against, would reveal Dundee’s true opinion on its forthcoming LEZ, and what we’d like to see in future.

It could be that support is high – let’s make the whole city car-free.

But if Dundee voted against, I’d expect the council to defy all pressure to impose this.

What about it Dundee City Council? Arrange a Dundee LEZ referendum. Let the people have their say.

After all, we live in a democracy, don’t we?

