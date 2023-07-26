STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone

There was significance for Dundee in last week’s by-elections in England.

Everyone agreed opposition to London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) was the reason the Tories held Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

And it is clear at least some Uxbridge voters used the ballot box to counter London’s expanding ULEZ.

This set me wondering how Dundee people would vote in relation to our forthcoming LEZ.

Would our vote change if the LEZ was an “ultra” LEZ? What if, like London, the Dundee zone was expanded?

Could Dundee’s Low Emission Zone go ‘ultra’?

I wouldn’t be surprised if, once Dundee’s LEZ is in place, “next step” proposals surface to expand it and/or make it a ULEZ.

Has anyone properly asked what Dundee people think?

I looked at the 37-page 2021 Dundee Low Emission Zone statutory consultation. On page 3, it explains a “key outcome” found: “a majority of those surveyed in support of a LEZ and in support of the final area proposed”.

Well that’s that, then. An LEZ is what the people of Dundee want.

The consultation lists the “stakeholders” who responded: businesses, community groups, neighbouring local authorities, Scottish Green Party MSP Maggie Chapman, Friends of the Earth Tayside. Indeed a lot of interested organisations.

What about the ordinary Dundonian who will have to live with it? Down on page 11 the public online consultation is described. Only 124 people (shame on you, Dundee) “gave feedback”.

There doesn’t seem to have been a yes/no option but the comments were “categorised” as:

Support for the LEZ – 26%.

Neutral – 30%.

Against LEZ – 36%.

Do more – 8%.

I’m left puzzled by that page 3 word “majority”. To my simple mind, it seems only a quarter of Dundonians who responded were in favour. That’s not a majority.

I’d like clarification. Do the people want an LEZ, or not?

I think there should be a Dundee referendum. Dundee City Council should offer constituents a simple “yes/no” chance to approve or reject the forthcoming emissions zone.

Let the people have their say

There should be two further (also simple, unambiguous) questions: Would you allow an LEZ to become a ULEZ?

Would you want an LEZ (or ULEZ) extended?

It could become, say, the area enclosed by the Kingsway/waterfront? Or all of the town inside the city boundary?

A referendum, with robust argument for and against, would reveal Dundee’s true opinion on its forthcoming LEZ, and what we’d like to see in future.

It could be that support is high – let’s make the whole city car-free.

But if Dundee voted against, I’d expect the council to defy all pressure to impose this.

What about it Dundee City Council? Arrange a Dundee LEZ referendum. Let the people have their say.

After all, we live in a democracy, don’t we?