Man, 94, in hospital after Perth city centre crash

A 94-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition at Ninewells after being hit by a van in Perth city centre.

Road policing officers are appealing for information after the crash on King Edward Street on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm, involving the pensioner and a white Ford Transit Custom 280 van.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

An eyewitness told The Courier that a group of bystanders assisted the man before emergency services arrived.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“If you can assist please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1823 of Tuesday July 25.”