Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Perth city centre

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Perth city centre.

Police vehicles and ambulances attended King Edward Street just before 2pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public tended to the man before the emergency services arrived at the scene.

An eyewitness said: “The man attempted to cross the street from the Salvation Army to St John’s Centre immediately behind a van.

“As he attempted to cross the street, the van backed up and bumped the elderly man, causing him to lose his balance and hit his head on the ground.

“His left temple was bleeding heavily and he lost a couple of teeth.

“He had a little blood in his mouth and nose, but predominantly at the temple.”

Bystanders come to man’s aid

The onlooker added: “A group of bystanders attempted to assist the elderly man while he laid unconscious on the ground.

“The elderly man came to his senses and lifted his head.

“At this point, they applied the field dressing and a bystander offered his pullover for the man to rest his head.

“At around 2.15pm, the ambulance arrived.

“Shortly after the paramedics arrived, the wife of the elderly man arrived.

“She was obviously shaken and concerned.”

Pedestrian taken to Ninewells Hospital

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1.59pm to attend an incident on King Edward Street.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one male patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.20pm, police received a report of an elderly man having been struck by a van.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the elderly man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”