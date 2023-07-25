Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Perth city centre

Police and ambulances arrived at King Edward Street to tend to the man.

By Ben MacDonald
King Edward Street, Perth.
The pensioner was hit outside the Salvation Army store on King Edward Street. Image: Google Street View.

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Perth city centre.

Police vehicles and ambulances attended King Edward Street just before 2pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public tended to the man before the emergency services arrived at the scene.

An eyewitness said: “The man attempted to cross the street from the Salvation Army to St John’s Centre immediately behind a van.

“As he attempted to cross the street, the van backed up and bumped the elderly man, causing him to lose his balance and hit his head on the ground.

“His left temple was bleeding heavily and he lost a couple of teeth.

“He had a little blood in his mouth and nose, but predominantly at the temple.”

Bystanders come to man’s aid

The onlooker added: “A group of bystanders attempted to assist the elderly man while he laid unconscious on the ground.

“The elderly man came to his senses and lifted his head.

“At this point, they applied the field dressing and a bystander offered his pullover for the man to rest his head.

“At around 2.15pm, the ambulance arrived.

“Shortly after the paramedics arrived, the wife of the elderly man arrived.

“She was obviously shaken and concerned.”

Pedestrian taken to Ninewells Hospital

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1.59pm to attend an incident on King Edward Street.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one male patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.20pm, police received a report of an elderly man having been struck by a van.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the elderly man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
Taymouth Castle 'billionaires playground' will not be allowed to become a gated community
Angus Forbes at home.
Perthshire Tory councillor upset new rules may end his holidays to US
Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery's retail premises in Drummond Street, Comrie.
Wild Hearth Bakery set to open long-awaited shop in Comrie
Councillor Claire McLaren.
Frustration as Google Maps diverts A9 traffic through Perthshire villages
Jo Wilson with fellow Sky Sports presenter Julian Warren.
Perth's Sky Sports host Jo Wilson says going viral in Turkey helped her through…
Rodney Pavilion exterior.
Perth's Rodney Pavilion for sale despite last-ditch bid to save it for community
Emma McCready with her silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India.
Perth yoga instructor wins Commonwealth silver medal in weightlifting
Dane Lundie has been jailed for an indeterminate period.
Life sentence for high-risk Perth rapist who drugged and tied victims
A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Motorcyclist who died in crash near Spitall of Glenshee named
A Bayne's cake box and shop in Perth
Man claims to have found Perth's best fudge doughnut in viral post - but…