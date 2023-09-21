Fife woman walking 120km between Scotties by the Sea for Maggie’s Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife woman walking 120km between Scotties by the Sea for Maggie’s Dundee

Glenrothes fundraiser Steph Brown is visiting all 30 of the art trail creations on her Mutt Strutt Marathon between Newburgh and Leven, via St Andrews - and she's looking for public support!

By Michael Alexander
Steph Brown is embarking upon a Mutt Strutt Marathon by taking in all of the Scotties by the Sea to raise money for Maggie's Dundee.
Steph Brown is embarking upon a Mutt Strutt Marathon by taking in all of the Scotties by the Sea to raise money for Maggie's Dundee. Image: Maggie's Dundee

A former East Neuk woman who helped install the Scotties by the Sea art trail in St Andrews and North East Fife is walking 120km between all of the colourful canine sculptures to raise money for Maggie’s Dundee.

Steph Brown, 52, of Glenrothes, is walking around 30km per day, starting from the Scottie at Lindores Abbey Distillery on Thursday (September 21) and finishing at Leven Prom on Monday.

The former Cellardyke Primary and Waid Academy pupil, who grew up in Anstruther, works for Amazon in Dundee.

Steph Brown with one of the mini Scottie dogs at Maggie's Dundee,
Steph Brown with one of the mini Scottie dogs at Maggie’s Dundee, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She has been inspired to walk from dog-to-dog after helping logistics company AFS install the canine creations.

Now, she is urging people to “dig deep” to support a worthy local cause.

And she hopes to attract support along the way on what she’s calling her Mutt Strutt Marathon.

What route is Steph walking to support Scotties by the Sea and Maggie’s Dundee?

“I’m going to walk a total of 120km from dog-to-dog,” Steph told The Courier.

“The first dog I visit will be at Lindores Abbey Distillery and the last dog will be Leven Prom.

“On Thursday I’ll be walking from Lindores Abbey Distillery to Newport.

“On Friday I’ll be going from Newport to St Andrews.

“On Saturday I’m in St Andrews and I’ll do all the dogs there. I hope people will join me.

Scotties by the Sea route map.
Scotties by the Sea route map. Image: BID St Andrews

“On Sunday it’ll be St Andrews to Anstruther.

“Then on Monday, it’ll be Anstruther to Leven.

“That works out about 30km per day.”

Why has Steph been inspired to follow the trail in support of Maggie’s Dundee?

Steph, who has fundraised for a different charity ever year for the last 27 years, says that for her it’s about “giving back”.

She laughs about the day she helped carry the RAF ‘Flying Scottie’ over the railway bridge onto the platform at Leuchars Station.

Steph Brown helped carry the 'Flying Scottie' by Graham Farquhar over the railway bridge to the platform at Leuchars railway station.
Steph Brown helped carry the ‘Flying Scottie’ by Graham Farquhar over the railway bridge to the platform at Leuchars railway station. Image: Michael Alexander

It’s been “so good” to see so many people taking “selfies” with the dogs while helping to raise funds and awareness.

While she is accepting donations for Maggie’s Dundee through her JustGiving page, she hopes as many people as possible will also scan the QR codes on the dogs to donate, or give direct to Maggie’s.

What is the Scotties by the Sea art trail?

As previously reported by The Courier, the Scotties by the Sea art trail aims to boost businesses in St Andrews and other communities hosting the dogs by bringing in extra footfall.

However, when the dogs are auctioned off at the Old Course Hotel at the end of November, all proceeds will go towards the cancer support drop-in charity Maggie’s Dundee.

The 30 giant Scottish Terriers and 15 Wee Dugs form part of a unique outdoor exhibition which launched on September 1.

Illustrator Rikki O'Neill, with his Scottie, 'The Harbour'.
Illustrator Rikki O’Neill, with his Scottie, ‘The Harbour’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Those who follow the trail are being taken on a journey across St Andrews and around the north-east Fife coast.

The pups are on parade for 10 weeks.

Aside from the entertainment factor, there is a serious aim – to raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Scotties by the Sea is the brainchild of business organisation BID St Andrews, which enlisted the help of Wild in Art to create the trail.

Project manager Jane Kennedy and artist co-ordinator Rio Moore with Copper Dog by John Fairley.
Project manager Jane Kennedy and artist co-ordinator Rio Moore with Copper Dog by John Fairley. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

After the trail ends on November 12, a ‘farewell weekend’ will take place from November 17-19 whereby the public can pay a small fee towards Maggie’s to view them all together.

An auction for Maggie’s will then take place on November 30 at the Old Course Hotel.

How to donate direct to Steph Brown and Maggie’s Dundee

To support Steph Brown on her Scotties by the Sea trail Mutt Strutt Marathon – with all proceeds going direct to Maggie’s Dundee – click here.

To donate direct to Maggie’s Dundee, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/maggies-dundee

Donations can also be made by scanning the QR codes on the Scotties by the Sea dogs.

*For more on Maggie’s Dundee, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday September 23.

Conversation