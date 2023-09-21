VisitScotland pulls out of Dundee as information centre at V&A axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VisitScotland pulls out of Dundee as information centre at V&A axed

The Dundee iCentre will no longer operate after the tourism board decided not to renew its licence agreement.

By Laura Devlin
The information centre is located in the V&A. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s national tourism body is pulling out of Dundee as its information hub at the V&A is “no longer cost effective”.

The VisitScotland information centre will no longer operate after the organisation decided not to renew their licence agreement.

The hub moved from City Square to its current location in 2021, a move which at the time was described as an effort to reach more people.

But financial pressures facing VisitScotland, formally the Scottish Tourist Board, as well as the number of people using the service means the desk will now be shuttered.

It’s believed the Dundee information hub is the only one in Scotland earmarked for closure.

In an email to staff, Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, wrote: “We have been operating our Dundee iCentre from the V&A Dundee for the last two years.

“With our licence agreement up for renewal, we reviewed the operation of the iCentre in terms of running costs, footfall and our impact on the local visitor economy.

“On the basis of these factors, we have taken the difficult decision to close the iCentre information desk.”

Closure ‘not a reflection of Dundee’

The decision, Ms Warburton said, was not a “reflection of tourism in Dundee” or VisitScotland’s “commitment to the city’s continuing success”.

She added the body “will continue to help put Dundee on the map” going forward.

However the decision to the close the centre has been met with ire from local politicians, with Michael Marra – Labour MSP for the north east region – accusing the tourist board of “giving up”.

He said: “It is unacceptable that VisitScotland are choosing to close their information desk at the V&A.

“The V&A attracts visitors from across the globe to Dundee. It is the key hub for the tourist economy in a city that is rich with history, culture and offers a stunning base for exploration into Fife, the Angus Glens and Perthshire.

“There should be an opportunity for people to learn more about Dundee and the surrounding area’s exceptional tourist offering.

“If Visit Scotland are concerned that the service is not busy enough, like any other organisation they should look to how they can increase footfall rather than simply giving up.”

Tory MSP Maurice Golden added: “Of course, it would have to be Dundee which gets the axe first.

“I appreciate there’s reasons given about the impact the information centre has had. But VisitScotland shouldn’t be pulling out of Dundee.

“This should be an opportunity to refocus, to reinvest and get a better result for the tourist economy.”

Centre ‘no longer cost effective’

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “We’ve taken the difficult decision to close our iCentre in Dundee as our current licence agreement has come to an end.

“Like other public sector organisations, it is important that we regularly review our operations to ensure the best use of the funds we have available and to maximise our contribution to tourism across the country.

“With the current challenging economic climate and having taken into consideration the running costs, it is no longer cost effective for this iCentre to remain open.

“VisitScotland remains committed to supporting tourism and the tourism sector in Dundee and across the region and we will continue to do so as we work with tourism businesses and organisations in the city to drive visits and encourage visitor spending across the city and across the year.”

Conversation