Dundee business boss’s single punch broke victim’s jaw in Broughty Ferry pub

A prominent Dundee businessman left a fellow pubgoer needing two metal plates in his jaw after thumping him in a Broughty Ferry pub.

Walter “Wattie” Milne was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was found to have “severely” injured Thomas Boyd in The Fort Bar on September 12 2021.

The former competitive bodybuilder‘s single-punch assault was captured on CCTV.

Police arrested Milne between midnight and 1am and Mr Boyd was taken to Ninewells to be examined.

He was found to have two fractures to his jaw and had loose teeth.

Mr Boyd required surgery and had two metal plates fitted, which will remain there permanently.

Milne gave evidence himself at the trial and claimed to have acted in self-defence.

He will be sentenced by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown on October 24 following the completion of background reports.

Major employer

59-year-old Milne, of Bridgefoot near Dundee, owns fabrication company Metaltech, headquartered at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The firm which, employs more than 50 people, was involved in the construction of Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool as well as Dundee’s £32m pool complex.

Locally, Metaltech have also been involved in the design and construction of Broughty Ferry’s Flood Protection Scheme, Carnoustie Golf Centre and Dundee Waterfront.

Last year, Milne hit headlines after joining three other businessmen in taking supercars on a high speed Highland road trip.

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Milne admitted a lesser charge of driving carelessly.

He reached 95mph on a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the 60mph-limited A890 near Glencarron on April 27 2019

He was behind the wheel of the £300,000 McLaren 675LT.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Milne was fined £1,000 and disqualified for four weeks.

