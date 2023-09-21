Dundee business boss’s single punch broke victim’s jaw in Broughty Ferry pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee business boss’s single punch broke victim’s jaw in Broughty Ferry pub

Walter Milne, who owns local firm Metaltech, left his victim needing metal plates in his jaw.

By Ross Gardiner
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.

A prominent Dundee businessman left a fellow pubgoer needing two metal plates in his jaw after thumping him in a Broughty Ferry pub.

Walter “Wattie” Milne was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was found to have “severely” injured Thomas Boyd in The Fort Bar on September 12 2021.

The former competitive bodybuilder‘s single-punch assault was captured on CCTV.

Police arrested Milne between midnight and 1am and Mr Boyd was taken to Ninewells to be examined.

He was found to have two fractures to his jaw and had loose teeth.

Mr Boyd required surgery and had two metal plates fitted, which will remain there permanently.

Sign at The Fort, Broughty Ferry
The assault happened in The Fort, Broughty Ferry.

Milne gave evidence himself at the trial and claimed to have acted in self-defence.

He will be sentenced by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown on October 24 following the completion of background reports.

Major employer

59-year-old Milne, of Bridgefoot near Dundee, owns fabrication company Metaltech, headquartered at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The firm which, employs more than 50 people, was involved in the construction of Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool as well as Dundee’s £32m pool complex.

Locally, Metaltech have also been involved in the design and construction of Broughty Ferry’s Flood Protection Scheme, Carnoustie Golf Centre and Dundee Waterfront.

Last year, Milne hit headlines after joining three other businessmen in taking supercars on a high speed Highland road trip.

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Milne admitted a lesser charge of driving carelessly.

He reached 95mph on a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the 60mph-limited A890 near Glencarron on April 27 2019

He was behind the wheel of the £300,000 McLaren 675LT.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Milne was fined £1,000 and disqualified for four weeks.

