Youths get sneak preview of decorative gates for Broughty Ferry floodwall based on their designs

Two Broughty Ferry youngsters enjoyed a sneak preview of decorative floodgates based on their artwork.

Martha Crosbie, 12, and Joseph Spielmann, also 12, both of Grove Academy, were amongst the first to see the gates, which will form part of the town’s £15 million flood defence.

Their designs for the decorative gates were selected through a competition run by local engineering firm McLaughlin & Harvey, which is creating the Broughty Ferry floodwall.

Pupils from local schools were asked to participate and the winning designs were chosen from 300 entries then sent to manufacturers Metaltech UK, based in Dundee.

The gates will be placed at either end of the Broughty Ferry floodwall which will run from Douglas Terrace along to the RNLI station at Fisher Street.

They will be used to close the footpath during stormy or severe weather conditions, and will remain in an ‘open’ position at all other times.

Installation of the decorative gates is likely to take place later this month, and for Martha’s mum Lindsay it will mark a family tradition of public artwork in the city.

Her dad, Alistair Smart – Martha’s grandfather – produced the initial design for the Dundee Dragon sculpture in the city centre, which was later enhanced by Tony Morrow.

And Alistair also designed the Whale’s Teeth sculpture at Pole Park Road.

Martha, who was a P7 pupil at Forthill Primary School when she drew her entry, says she is delighted to be following in his footsteps.

An art enthusiast herself, Martha, from Broughty Ferry, said: “I was really happy when I found out my design had won and I’m excited to see it when it’s up.

“I chose to draw swans, dolphins, patterns and the castle, inspired by Broughty Ferry because I thought those are the things which are most recognisable here.”

Fellow winner Joseph, whose gate will be placed at the opposite end of the flood defence from Martha’s, was also inspired by his surroundings.

Joseph, who was in P7 at Eastern Primary school when he drew his design, said: “I drew the castle.

“Most people were drawing dolphins but to me the castle is the most iconic thing about Broughty Ferry.

“I was surprised when they said I won and I was told they were going to make a gate out of it.

“They might have said that at the time but I didn’t realise that was what was going to happen and I didn’t expect mine would win. It was very exciting.”

Joseph and Martha’s names will also feature on a small plaque at the gates.

Mathew Sharpe, project manager at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “It’s a real achievement for the kids, it’s not too often you get a piece of your own artwork made up for public display.

“They will brighten up the walkway and it’s great that they highlight local features.

“The reality is they won’t be closed very often so they’re designed to be viewed in the open position, when they are against the wall.”

The youngsters and their family members were invited to Metaltech for a first glimpse of the gates, alongside convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, Mark Flynn.

Wattie Milne, MD at Metaltech, said: “The kids were delighted to see the gates. They’ve been made on layered plates so they’re 3D and they look very good.

“We are a local company, very much connected with the community, and this was a local project – it was excellent to be involved.”