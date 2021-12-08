GEORGE CRAN: Ross County are proof of Dundee’s bouncebackability – now opportunity knocks in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Ross County are proof of Dundee’s bouncebackability – now opportunity knocks in Dingwall

By George Cran
December 8 2021, 8.57am
Above: Dundee trudge off after a 5-0 thumping to Ross County. Below: Celebrations in victories since.
Above: Dundee trudge off after a 5-0 thumping to Ross County. Below: Celebrations in victories since.

Saturday is as big as they come for Dundee this season.

Heading to Ross County with the chance of opening up an eight-point gap on the bottom-placed team.

Not to mention gaining a bit of revenge for the 5-0 hammering they suffered just a few weeks ago.

It is a serious opportunity for the Dark Blues.

Exemplary

One that, it has to be said, looked very unlikely just six games ago when the Staggies were strolling around Dens Park.

That display was unexpected after some decent showings from James McPake’s men.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the 5-0 defeat to Ross County.

More unexpected, however, has been the response from the embattled Dark Blues since that point.

It has been pretty much exemplary.

Yes, defeats to Celtic and Rangers aren’t what you want but they happen, especially to teams coming fresh out of the Championship.

Other than those two, Dundee have won every match since.

And without conceding a goal either.

Under-fire

That’s what we are beginning to realise about this team – yes, bad days will come but this Dundee side can shrug disappointment off quickly.

Test after test after test has come their way since dropping down to the Championship.

Manager McPake has been under-fire more often than a Hollywood action star in his two-and-a-half years in charge.

Dundee boss James McPake.

A bad result, or a bad run of results, it may be but he finds a way to get his team back together and getting points on the board.

Saying that, I know there are some Dundee fans who expect better.

And plenty who are still on the fence, wary of the next 5-0 or 6-2 that might be around the corner.

What should give them heart, though, is this side don’t fold like others have in the past.

They shrugged off a poor start to the Championship and got themselves promoted.

Now they’ve had a decent start, then a very poor spell, and now are coming out the other side of it.

New chapter?

What Saturday could herald, however, is the beginning of a new chapter for the Dee.

One that suggests a higher finish than 12th or 11th may be possible.

Because until the past week, that’s all we were thinking would be likely this season.

Suddenly, though, since that dismal doing dished out by the Staggies in October, the Dark Blues have racked up the points and edged further away from the bottom side.

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone.

Going eight points ahead, whether County have a game in hand or not, is a major gap at this stage of the season.

The kind of gap that makes you forget worrying about automatic relegation and to start thinking something else might be possible.

Top six has been mentioned by the players already.

That might be a bit soon to be thinking about.

It is a good sign, though, that confidence is high.

Saturday is massive but even if it goes badly Dundee have shown time and time again they’ll bounce back.

 

Central defender on Dundee’s January transfer wish list admits boss James McPake as Lee Ashcroft faces months out

More from The Courier