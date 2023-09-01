Scotties by the Sea trail launches in St Andrews and along north-east Fife coast

A St Andrews gallery owner hopes the spectacular new Scotties by the Sea art trail will boost footfall for businesses in and around the town.

Louise Fraser, owner of the Fraser Gallery in South Street, hopes the decorated art sculptures will give people “another reason to visit” St Andrews while having fun along the way.

The 30 giant Scottish Terriers and 15 Wee Dugs are forming part of a unique outdoor exhibition which launches on Friday September 1.

What route does Scotties by the Sea take?

Using a map or app, those who follow the trail will be taken on a journey across St Andrews and around the north-east Fife coast.

As well as St Andrews, it includes giant Scottie dog sculptures outdoors in Newport, Tayport and down the East Neuk coast to Leven. Smaller dogs can be found in various shops.

The pups will be on parade for 10 weeks.

Aside from the entertainment factor, there is a serious aim – to raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Who came up with Scotties by the Sea idea?

Scotties by the Sea is the brainchild of business organisation BID St Andrews, which has enlisted the help of Wild in Art to create the trail.

Louise, who is also the chairperson of BID St Andrews, said: “Lots of people come to St Andrews anyway, but they have preconceived ideas about the town.

“I think this is just a fun dimension to St Andrews which isn’t the university, golf or the Lammas Fair.

“I think this is really just a fun way to do it, and we have a very traditional built environment.

“I think the dogs just play with that space really quite well.”

Scotties aim to boost local businesses

BID St Andrews manager Jane Kennedy said the main aim of the project was to boost the footfall for St Andrews businesses.

But it was also fun and all in a great cause.

BID started talking to Maggie’s in 2018 because of their experience with the Penguin Parade in Dundee.

Maggie’s were the “perfect partner” for BID St Andrews, not only because of their experience, but because of the number of people living and working in the St Andrews area who use Ninewells Hospital for cancer treatment.

Many also use the Maggie’s Centre in Dundee.

Hoping to get 200,000 on Scotties trail

“Maps are going out and there’s also an app,” said Jane.

“People can collect all the dogs as they go. There are treats and rewards along the way.

“We are hoping we get 200,000 people on the trail.

“We’ll be able to monitor that through interactions on the app, social media.

“Then the businesses themselves can measure why people are coming and how they are engaging with them.”

High quality of entrants

The project was launched on St Andrews Day last year.

Over 200 artists submitted designs with guidance including “no religion, no politics and no profanities”.

A 12-strong judging panel comprised members of St Andrews businesses, Wild in Art, Maggie’s and international artists David and Robert Mach.

Numbers were whittled down to 64, allowing the sponsors to select which ones they’d like.

Raising funds for Maggie’s Centre Dundee

After the trail ends on November 12, a ‘farewell weekend’ will take place from November 17-19 whereby the public can pay a small fee towards Maggie’s to view them all together.

An auction for Maggie’s will then take place on November 30 at the Old Course Hotel.

Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager Annie Long said: “BID St Andrews have quoted they hope to get £150,000 which would be the most amazing thing.

“That would be a huge help to us. But we’ll be delighted with whatever.

“We have close to 15,000 visits per year.

“That’s not only from people with cancer.

“It’s from the friends and family and carers as well.”

Find out more about the trail

For more information about the Scotties by the Sea trail, go to scottiesbythesea.com/art-trail/

For more about some of the artists, see interviews in The Courier’s Weekend magazine of September 2 and online at www.thecourier.co.uk