Home News Fife

Fife’s Scotties by the Sea: International sculptors David and Robert Mach take lead as creative ambassadors

By Graham Brown
February 16 2023, 12.47pm
David and Robert Mach with an original Scottie sculpture at Fraser Gallery in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
David and Robert Mach with an original Scottie sculpture at Fraser Gallery in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Globally-renowned artist brothers David and Robert Mach have been revealed as creative ambassadors for Fife’s Scotties by the Sea art trail.

The Methil-born sculptors will put their mark on the spectacular project by each designing one of the 30 giant Scottie dogs due to be revealed in September.

And they are confident the idea will capture the imagination of artists well beyond the Kingdom.

BID St Andrews is behind the programme which will see the decorated dogs go under the hammer after 10 weeks on show.

It is hoped they will raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Most of the sculptures will be dotted around St Andrews, but others will be let off the leash around the coast of Fife as far south as Leven.

Scotties by the Sea creative ambassadors David and Robert Mach
Annie Long of Maggie’s, Scotties by the Sea creative director Rio Moore, sculptors David and Robert Mach and Louise Fraser of Fraser Gallery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Home visit

David and Robert both work from studios in London but were back in Fife to meet the event team at Fraser Gallery in St Andrews.

They say they are excited to see the Kingdom’s creativity emerge through the project.

“The Fife coast has always been a place of upheaval and innovation, from war, witch-burning and marooned sailors to educational trailblazing, industry and sporting revolution,” they said.

“Scotties by the Sea is another opportunity for the Kingdom to show its creativity, giving artists a meaningful platform to create new work in partnership with business, with the ultimate goal of raising funds for Maggie’s charity.”

“Scotties by the Sea will aim to entertain, delight and astonish,” added the brothers.

“We’re both looking forward to working on our Scotties, but we’re particularly keen to see what gems the other artists come up with.”

Their role will include engaging the support of influential artists and designers, welcoming submissions from creatives from across Scotland and the UK and curating the designs selected with event organisers.

Talented siblings

Turner prize nominee David is known for his dynamic and imaginative large-scale collages, sculptures and installations.

He utilises everything from coat hangers to matches and magazines.

His work has been described as “big on gesture and big in proportion, it demands your attention and gets it”.

Robert is known for his 2D and 3D artworks decorated with Tunnock’s teacake wrappers.

In 2019 the brothers collaborated on a spectacular biscuit-wrapper big cat which went on display at the Royal Academy in London.

Easy Tiger by David and Robert Mach. Image: David Parry/Royal Academy of Arts.

Designs flooding in

And the organisers of the fundraising initiative are already receiving doggie designs from established and aspiring artists.

This month they began the search for eye-catching ideas.

Hundreds of people registered their early interest in getting involved.

BID St Andrews says it wants to see the decorated Scotties deliver drama, fun and a creative flourish.

Scotties By The Sea is launched with the help of Scottie dogs.
Scotties By The Sea was launched last year with the help of Scottie dogs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The sponsors of the giant pooches will look at all the entries before choosing their favourites

Artists will then be commissioned to apply the designs to the sculptures.

BID St Andrews is working with Wild In Art, whose previous art trails include London 2012 and the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee.

Dundee-based artist Rio Moore has been appointed as the project’s art co-ordinator.

Two of her designs were picked for Dundee’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail in 2019 – a David Bowie lookalike and Oor Freddie, based on Freddie Mercury.

Design submissions are open until March 31.

Final selections will be announced from April.

Tourism boost

The artists will then get to work and the Scotties will be let out for the public to enjoy in September.

There are high hopes visitors will want to tick off the full list of 30 sculptures on the art trail, bringing a tourism boost to the Kingdom.

Event organiser Jane Kennedy said: “We are absolutely delighted to have such esteemed artists as David Mach, RA and Robert Mach on board as creative ambassadors.

“This is going to be an epic public art event – the biggest to come to St Andrews and the North East Fife coastal communities.

“We look forward to David and Robert injecting their unique styles and vast experience to the project.”

To take part, download an artist pack from the Scotties By The Sea website.

The Courier and Kingdom FM are the event’s official media partners.

