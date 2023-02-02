Scotties By The Sea: Entries now open for this year’s spectacular St Andrews art trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artists are urged to get their creative paw prints down on canvas as entries open for this year’s Scotties By The Sea Exhibition.

Organisers hope as many people as possible will submit designs for 30 giant Scottie sculptures that will grace St Andrews and other Fife towns from September.

Described as one of the most spectacular exhibitions ever seen in the region, the 10-week art trail aims to raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Each sculpture will feature a unique design, which will be showcased to an expected

100,000 visitors.

Most of the giant pups will be in St Andrews but some will be dotted around the Fife coast, with one planned as far south as Leven.

They will eventually be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s.

Passionate about supporting local talent

Anyone can submit an idea, from local amateurs to nationally-renowned artists.

And they can be done in any medium, whether it be fine art, illustration, graffiti or mosaic.

Designers can choose whether or not to include a local theme, but organisers BID St Andrews are keen to include drama, fun and a creative flourish.

More than 200 people have so far registered an interest in getting involved.

And those sponsoring the giant pooches will look at all the entries before picking their favourites.

Artists will then be commissioned to apply their designs to the sculptures.

Several pupils from St Leonard’s School in St Andrews got their paintbrushes out on Wednesday to mark the official launch.

Louise Fraser, owner of Fraser Gallery and BID St Andrews chairwoman, said: “We are very passionate about supporting local talent here at the gallery and would urge all artists, both established or budding, to get involved.

“Submit your ideas and who knows, Scotties By The Sea could provide a huge platform to access new audiences.”

Art in the community

BID is working with Wild In Art, the people behind some of the world’s best art trails, including the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee.

And Dundee-based artist Rio Moore has been appointed as art co-ordinator.

Two of her designs were picked for Dundee’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail in 2019 – a David Bowie lookalike and Oor Freddy, based on Freddy Mercury.

She also designed a Peacock Penguin during the Penguin Parade.

Rio said: “I’m excited and honoured to be part of the Scotties By The Sea Team.

“It’s important to me that art is in the community.

“Not everyone gets the chance to go to a gallery but this way, the gallery comes to them.

“And the most important thing is it’s raising money for Maggie’s.”

How to submit a design for Scotties By The Sea

Submissions can be made until the closing date on March 31 at 5pm.

Final selections will be announced from April.

To take part, download an artist pack from the Scotties By The Sea website.

Stagecoach has been unveiled as the first official sponsor and others will be announced in the coming weeks.