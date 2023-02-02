Scotties By The Sea: Entries now open for this year’s spectacular St Andrews art trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Scotties By The Sea: Entries now open for this year’s spectacular St Andrews art trail

By Claire Warrender
February 2 2023, 5.50am
Scotties by the sea artists start designing
Pupils from St Leonard's School had a go at designs for the giant Scottie sculptures. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Artists are urged to get their creative paw prints down on canvas as entries open for this year’s Scotties By The Sea Exhibition.

Organisers hope as many people as possible will submit designs for 30 giant Scottie sculptures that will grace St Andrews and other Fife towns from September.

Artists coming up with designs for Scotties by the sea
Thirty designs will be chosen by Scotties By The Sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Described as one of the most spectacular exhibitions ever seen in the region, the 10-week art trail aims to raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Each sculpture will feature a unique design, which will be showcased to an expected

100,000 visitors.

Most of the giant pups will be in St Andrews but some will be dotted around the Fife coast, with one planned as far south as Leven.

They will eventually be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s.

Passionate about supporting local talent

Anyone can submit an idea, from local amateurs to nationally-renowned artists.

And they can be done in any medium, whether it be fine art, illustration, graffiti or mosaic.

Designers can choose whether or not to include a local theme, but organisers BID St Andrews are keen to include drama, fun and a creative flourish.

Louise Fraser from BID St Andrews, centre, with Annie Long, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Dundee, right, and artist co-ordinator Rio Moore. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

More than 200 people have so far registered an interest in getting involved.

And those sponsoring the giant pooches will look at all the entries before picking their favourites.

Artists will then be commissioned to apply their designs to the sculptures.

Several pupils from St Leonard’s School in St Andrews got their paintbrushes out on Wednesday to mark the official launch.

Scotties by the sea artists at work
The St Leonard’s pupils  hope to become Scotties By The Sea artists. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Louise Fraser, owner of Fraser Gallery and BID St Andrews chairwoman, said: “We are very passionate about supporting local talent here at the gallery and would urge all artists, both established or budding, to get involved.

“Submit your ideas and who knows, Scotties By The Sea could provide a huge platform to access new audiences.”

Art in the community

BID is working with Wild In Art, the people behind some of the world’s best art trails, including the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee.

And Dundee-based artist Rio Moore has been appointed as art co-ordinator.

Two of her designs were picked for Dundee’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail in 2019 – a David Bowie lookalike and Oor Freddy, based on Freddy Mercury.

Rio designed Oor Bowie as part of the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

She also designed a Peacock Penguin during the Penguin Parade.

Rio said: “I’m excited and honoured to be part of the Scotties By The Sea Team.

“It’s important to me that art is in the community.

“Not everyone gets the chance to go to a gallery but this way, the gallery comes to them.

“And the most important thing is it’s raising money for Maggie’s.”

How to submit a design for Scotties By The Sea

Submissions can be made until the closing date on March 31 at 5pm.

Final selections will be announced from April.

To take part, download an artist pack from the Scotties By The Sea website.

Stagecoach has been unveiled as the first official sponsor and others will be announced in the coming weeks.

