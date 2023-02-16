Why Dolly Parton wrote a letter to Dunfermline – and what country superstar said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Why Dolly Parton wrote a letter to Dunfermline – and what country superstar said

By Amie Flett
February 16 2023, 12.54pm Updated: February 17 2023, 6.05am
Dolly Parton wrote a letter to the residents of Dunfermline. Image: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock, Visit Dunfermline
Dolly Parton wrote a letter to the residents of Dunfermline. Image: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock, Visit Dunfermline

A Dunfermline tourism chief has told of his shock after the city received a letter from global superstar Dolly Parton.

The American country singer – who has sold more than 100 million records – penned the letter to residents in west Fife to congratulate them on their new city status.

Dunfermline was given the accolade last May as part of the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 9 To 5 icon has also invited Dunfermline to become part of her Imagination Library community – a project that sends free books to young children.

Why did Dolly Parton write to Dunfermline?

The message to Dunfermline came about after Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in New York in October.

The medal – named after Dunfermline’s famous son – recognises “outstanding philanthropists”.

The 77-year-old singer was honoured for the work of her charity the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library.

Recognising the link with Dunfermline, Billy George – director of Visit Dunfermline – invited Jeff Conyers, president of the Dollywood Foundation, to visit the city during a trip to the UK.

And while meeting with Billy, he handed over a letter from Parton herself.

In the letter – which is repeated in full below – she highlighted similarities between herself and Carnegie.

Dolly Parton. Image: Tina Rowden/Netflix
Andrew Carnegie pictured in 1912. Image: Everett/Shutterstock (10283493a)

She also said she was pleased to hear about Dunfermline becoming a city.

The letter said: “Scotland holds a special place in my heart and I wish I could be there in person to celebrate this wonderful recognition and our connection through Andrew Carnegie.”

Billy said: “On hearing of Dolly Parton receiving the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in New York last October, and how proud she was of her Scottish roots, we reached out to her from Visit Dunfermline.

Visit Dunfermline director Billy George (right) with Dollywood Foundation President Jeff Conyers at Dunfermline Abbey. Image: Visit Dunfermline

“We are always looking at ways to market and promote Dunfermline and we were delighted to hear Dolly was aware of our new city status and is keen to work with us.

“Her charity has donated over 197 million books so far which is truly remarkable.

“We were humbled that she took the time to write to us and we are grateful to Jeff for delivering her letter in person.

“We will help in any way we can to bring her project to Dunfermline.”

Dolly Parton’s letter to Dunfermline in full

“Dear friends,

“I want to congratulate Dunfermline on becoming Scotland’s newest city!

“Scotland holds a special place in my heart, and I wish I could be there in person to celebrate this wonderful recognition and our connection through Andrew Carnegie!

“I was honoured and humbled to receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy this past October.

“This was truly special to me, as I feel that in some ways Andrew Carnegie and I are kindred spirits.

“He gave the gift of reading to almost 3,000 communities by enabling libraries to be built around the world.

“My Imagination Library reaches 3,000 communities across the world and gives a free book every month to over 2 million children.

“It is very special to know that we are building on his wonderful legacy.

“In fact, I’d love for Dunfermline to become part of our Imagination Library community this year.

“It would be a great way to celebrate your new city status and help your youngest citizens to dream big and make the world a better place in their own special way.

“Together we can put wings on those dreams!

“I wish you success, love, and happiness for all your days ahead.

“Love, Dolly.”

