Why Dolly Parton wrote a letter to Dunfermline – and what country superstar said

A Dunfermline tourism chief has told of his shock after the city received a letter from global superstar Dolly Parton.

The American country singer – who has sold more than 100 million records – penned the letter to residents in west Fife to congratulate them on their new city status.

Dunfermline was given the accolade last May as part of the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 9 To 5 icon has also invited Dunfermline to become part of her Imagination Library community – a project that sends free books to young children.

Why did Dolly Parton write to Dunfermline?

The message to Dunfermline came about after Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in New York in October.

The medal – named after Dunfermline’s famous son – recognises “outstanding philanthropists”.

The 77-year-old singer was honoured for the work of her charity the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library.

Recognising the link with Dunfermline, Billy George – director of Visit Dunfermline – invited Jeff Conyers, president of the Dollywood Foundation, to visit the city during a trip to the UK.

And while meeting with Billy, he handed over a letter from Parton herself.

In the letter – which is repeated in full below – she highlighted similarities between herself and Carnegie.

She also said she was pleased to hear about Dunfermline becoming a city.

The letter said: “Scotland holds a special place in my heart and I wish I could be there in person to celebrate this wonderful recognition and our connection through Andrew Carnegie.”

Billy said: “On hearing of Dolly Parton receiving the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in New York last October, and how proud she was of her Scottish roots, we reached out to her from Visit Dunfermline.

“We are always looking at ways to market and promote Dunfermline and we were delighted to hear Dolly was aware of our new city status and is keen to work with us.

“Her charity has donated over 197 million books so far which is truly remarkable.

“We were humbled that she took the time to write to us and we are grateful to Jeff for delivering her letter in person.

“We will help in any way we can to bring her project to Dunfermline.”

Dolly Parton’s letter to Dunfermline in full

“Dear friends, “I want to congratulate Dunfermline on becoming Scotland’s newest city! “Scotland holds a special place in my heart, and I wish I could be there in person to celebrate this wonderful recognition and our connection through Andrew Carnegie! “I was honoured and humbled to receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy this past October. “This was truly special to me, as I feel that in some ways Andrew Carnegie and I are kindred spirits. “He gave the gift of reading to almost 3,000 communities by enabling libraries to be built around the world. “My Imagination Library reaches 3,000 communities across the world and gives a free book every month to over 2 million children. “It is very special to know that we are building on his wonderful legacy. “In fact, I’d love for Dunfermline to become part of our Imagination Library community this year. “It would be a great way to celebrate your new city status and help your youngest citizens to dream big and make the world a better place in their own special way. “Together we can put wings on those dreams! “I wish you success, love, and happiness for all your days ahead. “Love, Dolly.”