Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 

Ross Armour was responsible for the dog as it attacked a passer-by in Cardenden.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.

A woman was pulled to the ground and bitten on the leg by a dog which jumped from a garden and chased her down the street.

She desperately hid behind a parked car before making her escape over a fence as the two-year-old mixed Alsatian kept chasing her in Dundonald Park, Cardenden.

She was left with a hole in her jogging bottoms and later went to hospital for a tetanus jag.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard 45-year-old Ross Armour had been looking after the dog, which belonged to his daughter, on April 24 last year, when it attacked.

Dog attack

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court the victim and Armour lived one street away from each other and knew one another.

The fiscal said the woman had been walking to the shops at around 2pm when she noticed the dog in Armour’s front garden “barking ferociously and snarling”, as if in defence mode.

German Shepherd/ Alsatian dog
The woman was attacked by a German Shepherd dog. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Yousaf continued: “It (the dog) is then seen to jump over the garden fence and run towards her.

“She felt the dog bite her upper left thigh around the buttock area.

“It brought (the woman) to the ground and the dog started jumping on her back.

“Mr Armour made efforts to get the dog under control and (the woman) stumbled away and hid behind a parked car.

“The dog continued to chase her until she got across the road and managed to climb a fence and get away.”

The fiscal said another person came from a neighbouring property and shouted for Armour to get the dog under control and he managed to get the animal into his house.

‘Upsetting and frightening’

The woman was later seen by neighbours, distressed and wounded.

Armour, of Letham Hill Avenue, Hillend, previously pled guilty to being in charge of the dangerously out of control dog.

Part of the original charge, since deleted, stated the dog attempted to bite the woman’s neck.

Ross Armour
Ross Armour apologised to the victim.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said the dog had escaped through a fence and ended up in the front garden and that Armour had no reason to anticipate it would behave the way it did.

He said he is “very apologetic” and had said sorry to the complainer directly.

The solicitor said he understands the dog was returned to Armour’s daughter and she has given it to someone in Edinburgh.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Armour the incident would have been “extremely upsetting and frightening” for the victim and although he did not own the animal, it was his responsibility to keep it under control.

A £500 compensation order was made.

Police threats

Unemployed Armour also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards police on June 21 this year.

Ms Yousaf said one of the threats made was that he would bite off the nose of one officer.

Mr Flett explained Armour had been assaulted by two males and police were contacted but his client had been drinking and was upset and vented his frustration at police.

Sheriff Gill imposed a two-month restriction of liberty order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee rapist jailed
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has taken evidence from former Fife police chief Garry McEwan.
Retired Fife police chief tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry racism can 'manifest itself' in Police…
Craig Hamilton.
Rosyth paedophile jailed for second court order breach
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Lone women scared by van driver who slowed and made 'crude' sexual gestures in…
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer tried to flee Dundee with more than £40k cash after drug drop busted
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bus driver attacked and vengeful ex
James Logie.
Fife pensioner broke driver's nose with walking stick in row over village's communal land
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee knifeman who attacked rival after three-day booze and drug binge is jailed