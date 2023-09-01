Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects ‘tasty’ St Johnstone clash as he asks away fans to make some noise at McDiarmid Park

Tony Docherty is expecting a “tasty” encounter when Dundee make the short trip to McDiarmid Park this weekend.

The Dark Blues are eyeing back-to-back Premiership victories after seeing off Hearts last time out while Saints have taken confidence from a hard-fought draw at Celtic Park.

Docherty expects a real test from Steven MacLean’s side but insists confidence is high with his side as they aim for a first away win of the campaign.

“Credit to them for the draw at Celtic. I’ve seen them a couple of times,” Docherty said of Saints.

“They were really brave taking Celtic on and going 4-4-2. They actually could have won it with chances near the end.

“But they’ll be massively buoyed by that.

“They kept a clean sheet and their goalkeeper put in a fantastic performance.

“I know how their training ground is feeling this week. It’ll be a happier place.

“We know it will be a really tough game and it will be two teams going into a game feeling in a good place.

“It’ll be about who gets the gameplan over the other one.

“At McDiarmid Park it will be a difficult match for us but it’s one we go into with confidence.

“Not just from the performance on Sunday but the way we’ve been training this week.

“There has been a real diligence about us, a work ethic and a mentality I am really happy with.”

Tasty

Docherty knows all about the Dundee-St Johnstone rivalry having been on the other side during his four years as assistant manager at McDiarmid Park.

Saints never lost a home match against the Dark Blues during that time and boast a pretty good record against their Tayside neighbours.

The Dee haven’t won there since 2017 with just two victories in 12 since Docherty’s time in Perth with St Johnstone winning eight and unbeaten in the last five.

That’s something the Dens boss is determined to change this weekend.

And he hopes a boisterous away support can do their bit.

“When I was involved at St Johnstone, the Dundee games were always tasty,” he added.

“It’s a game between two local rivals and I know it will be the same.

“I hope we take a really good support down and make noise because our fans are so important.

“Especially in a tie like this that can be a bit tasty.

“I hope they are really vocal and get right behind the team.”

Team news

Dundee’s team news is positive with a number of injuries easing.

Tyler French and Charlie Reilly continued their comebacks with the reserves on Tuesday with Adam Legzdins and new signing Mo Sylla also getting important minutes.

And Docherty says Sylla is good to go while Diego Pineda, who missed the 1-0 win over Hearts with a hamstring issue, will be available once more.

“Diego has been having a couple of wee issues in training. Nothing to concern us but he’ll be back available for this weekend,” the Dens boss said.

“Tyler French got 90 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday which we’re really pleased about.

“Mo Sylla got game time as well and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win. Adam Legzdins played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet.

“Charlie Reilly played 60 minutes as well so that was a worthwhile exercise for us.

“Mo played 45 minutes because I wanted him to train with the squad on Wednesday, which he did.

“He looks good.”