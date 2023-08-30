Dundee new boys Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie: What are the Dark Blues getting?

Dundee are getting a “warrior” in Mo Sylla and an experienced Premiership campaigner in Ricki Lamie.

Tony Docherty’s Dens Park rebuild has been relentless in pace this summer.

Sylla and Lamie are signings Nos 13 and 14 under the new Dark Blues boss.

Frenchman Sylla has arrived on a permanent deal from Hartlepool United while Lamie has arrived at the second attempt, this time on loan.

What does last season tell us about the pair, though?

Ricki Lamie

Lamie has over 100 Premiership appearances under his belt at Motherwell and Livingston, where he has shown himself to be an accomplished defender.

However, he’s barely played since the arrival of Stuart Kettlewell at Fir Park in February with only three first-team appearances since then.

Two of them were subs and the third a start at the beginning of the season where ’Well conceded three times at League One Queen of the South and Lamie was sent off.

He may not have been in Kettlewell’s plans. However, he demonstrated his defensive abilities earlier in the season despite playing in a struggling team.

In terms of the basics of defending – tackling and winning headers – Lamie was among the top players in the division.

Left-footed, too, he provides balance at the back.

Mo Sylla

It’s fair to say Sylla didn’t leave former club Hartlepool on good terms. Far from it.

It was reported in the local press that the French midfielder had refused to play for the club in the midst of a relegation battle. A battle they subsequently lost.

On the field, though, Sylla was a key player for Hartlepool and played 42 times last term, scoring once.

But what kind of player was he?

The 29-year-old was very much a defensive midfielder, tasked with covering the area just inside his own half and winning the ball back.

Strong in the tackle, good in the air but not the best passer.

The previous season he was Aldershot’s Supporters Player of the Year in the National League.

He’s also had two seasons in League Two previously with Oldham where they finished 14th and 19th respectively.

Tony Docherty

The man who brought them to Dens Park, Tony Docherty, is of course delighted to get his new men in the building.

Sylla made his debut from the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts.

“We saw when big Mo came on what he can provide,” the Dens boss said.

“He is a big, physical warrior in the middle of the pitch who breaks things up and sits in front of the back four and he will get his legs to things and stop things.

“And Ricki, I know what he can do.

“We have these young players like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, these young players who need a bit of experience round about them, and I felt we lacked that.”

Sylla and Lamie have now been joined by Ryan Howley in joining the club over the past week after he sealed a loan move from Coventry.

How many more might we see come Friday night’s deadline?