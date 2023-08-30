Dundee new boys Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie: What are the Dark Blues getting?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee new boys Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie: What are the Dark Blues getting?

Courier Sport looks into last season for both 'warrior' Sylla and the experienced Lamie.

New Dundee signings Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie. Images: SNS
New Dundee signings Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie. Images: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are getting a “warrior” in Mo Sylla and an experienced Premiership campaigner in Ricki Lamie.

Tony Docherty’s Dens Park rebuild has been relentless in pace this summer.

Sylla and Lamie are signings Nos 13 and 14 under the new Dark Blues boss.

Frenchman Sylla has arrived on a permanent deal from Hartlepool United while Lamie has arrived at the second attempt, this time on loan.

What does last season tell us about the pair, though?

Ricki Lamie

Ricki Lamie
Ricki Lamie warms up ahead of Dundee FC’s home clash with Hearts. Image: SNS

Lamie has over 100 Premiership appearances under his belt at Motherwell and Livingston, where he has shown himself to be an accomplished defender.

However, he’s barely played since the arrival of Stuart Kettlewell at Fir Park in February with only three first-team appearances since then.

Two of them were subs and the third a start at the beginning of the season where ’Well conceded three times at League One Queen of the South and Lamie was sent off.

He may not have been in Kettlewell’s plans. However, he demonstrated his defensive abilities earlier in the season despite playing in a struggling team.

Ricki Lamie's 2022/23 stats. Image: StatsBomb
Ricki Lamie’s 2022/23 stats. Image: StatsBomb

In terms of the basics of defending – tackling and winning headers – Lamie was among the top players in the division.

Left-footed, too, he provides balance at the back.

Mo Sylla

It’s fair to say Sylla didn’t leave former club Hartlepool on good terms. Far from it.

It was reported in the local press that the French midfielder had refused to play for the club in the midst of a relegation battle. A battle they subsequently lost.

Mo Sylla's 2022/23 stats. Image: StatsBomb
Mo Sylla’s 2022/23 stats. Image: StatsBomb

On the field, though, Sylla was a key player for Hartlepool and played 42 times last term, scoring once.

But what kind of player was he?

The 29-year-old was very much a defensive midfielder, tasked with covering the area just inside his own half and winning the ball back.

Strong in the tackle, good in the air but not the best passer.

Mo Sylla graphics. Image: StatsBomb
Where Mo Sylla did most of his work for Hartlepool. Image: StatsBomb

The previous season he was Aldershot’s Supporters Player of the Year in the National League.

He’s also had two seasons in League Two previously with Oldham where they finished 14th and 19th respectively.

Tony Docherty

The man who brought them to Dens Park, Tony Docherty, is of course delighted to get his new men in the building.

Sylla made his debut from the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts.

“We saw when big Mo came on what he can provide,” the Dens boss said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“He is a big, physical warrior in the middle of the pitch who breaks things up and sits in front of the back four and he will get his legs to things and stop things.

“And Ricki, I know what he can do.

“We have these young players like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, these young players who need a bit of experience round about them, and I felt we lacked that.”

Sylla and Lamie have now been joined by Ryan Howley in joining the club over the past week after he sealed a loan move from Coventry.

How many more might we see come Friday night’s deadline?

