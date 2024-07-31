Inside the Fife club tackling illegal motorcycling – by letting youngsters ride

Fife’s illegal offroad motorbike riders are not popular and often the police have to remove them from the Kingdom’s streets, trails and parks.

This has been a particular issue in Levenmouth, where many of the bikers are teenagers looking for an adrenaline high in a place where they feel there is little to do.

But what if there was an alternative to banning these youngsters from the activity they love?

This is where the Kingdom Offroad (KOR) Motorcycling Club and it’s co-founder – David Paton – come into the equation.

“The problem exists because it’s adrenaline inducing”, says David.

“Kids have always been involved in riding motorbikes, but the provision part was missing.

“The only way we were looking at addressing the problem was by policing it and there were problems with that in terms of apprehending the offenders.

“This puts the offenders, the police – who are pursuing – and innocent bystanders at risk.”

But what inspired David to start the club in 2003 with the help of then police officer Mark Wilson?

“Kids were driving around on the streets, the beaches, parks and pathways”, explains David.

“Someone was going to get really hurt and at that time there were very few legal facilities to ride in.”

Recognising the ‘adrenaline rush’ of offroad motorcycling

KOR has been helping Fifers to practice offroad biking in a legal and safer way since it was founded in Kennoway all those years ago.

Through working alongside schools, the council and the police, it identifies young people – often from deprived areas – that could benefit from taking part in its programme and sessions.

It sets these riders off around the enclosed Cardenden Motocross Circuit near Kirkcaldy.

And helps provide them with a bike, safety equipment, improved riding skills and maintenance.

Foundation Scotland has recently helped it expand its programme by investing £90,000 and it now includes youngsters from Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

“Before I was quite involved in delivery”, says David.

“But now I’m able to sit back a bit and evaluate. And to market and tailor the programmes.”

He estimates the club now has around 150 members, with that accounting for family memberships as well.

The club has been working with Fife Council education workers and the police to deliver its ‘On the Right Track’ programme and other activities for youngsters.

These include group sessions on victim perspective, drugs and alcohol, and mental health.

“The adrenaline in the body releases endorphins and dopamine, so there is a bit of an addiction to it”, says David.

“And that’s why we’ve never really been successful in combating the problem until recently. We must recognise the need for gratification and that adrenaline rush.

“You should be able to enjoy your sport and benefit from being involved in sport.”

Kingdom Offroad ‘gets you away from riding on the streets’

For the last six months Jessica Carstairs and Keira Hutcheson, both 14, have been attending the club.

They both used to ride illegally, before being encouraged by a teacher to get involved.

“I never thought I would see myself today with Kingdom Offroad”, says Jessica, from Methil.

“If half of these boys and us two never had this group we would probably be away drinking and stuff.

“But there is the adrenaline we get from this instead.”

Keira, from Leven, adds: “It has helped so much at school as well and it’s the best.

“We just stick by each other and that’s it.”

Bryan Lewis and Connor Galloway from Methil are also seeing the benefits of joining the club. They are both 15-years-old.

“It takes your mind away from stuff”, says Bryan.

“I stole a couple of bikes and I was being an idiot before. And now I’m not doing any of that stuff.

“It gets you away from riding on the streets and it gets your head just focusing on the bike.”

Connor adds: “I wasn’t behaving in school and got offered this to help me get my act together.

“I got put in the group and started behaving.”

‘We are trying to pick them up before they get caught’

The youngsters have found a happy place at the Cardenden track. And it isn’t just about having a blast on their bikes.

David adds: “When they’re up here we talk about safety and having the right equipment, whether that be the correct tyres, boots, pads and helmet.

“But we also look at the dangers within the community, such as moving vehicles, lamposts and walls.

“You have got so many more hazards to negotiate if you are riding illegally in the community.”

“We try to be proactive and listen to or identify young people through the peer group.

“We are trying to pick them up before they get caught and to actively target the people at risk.

“When they come on the programme they learn how to maintain the bike, how to control it properly, and how to ride within their abilities.

“We make them a better and safer rider.”

The club holds sessions open to everyone on Thursday nights and on Sundays, while opening up the circuit to children and parent groups on Saturdays.

Police working with Kingdom Offroad to tackle illegal motorcycling

PC Brad Latto is a community police officer based in Levenmouth.

He works with the KOR club to identify youngsters who could benefit from getting involved. But also deals with local complaints about illegal riding.

“A lot of the complaints are about the noise and safety”, adds PC Latto.

“And about close calls because they’ve (the bikers) not got the necessary training and their bikes are not necessarily fit for purpose.

“We get a lot of issues where road users are having to take action to avoid them.”

The police are also in partnership with Together Levenmouth. This is a councillor funded project tackling anti-social behaviour and aiming to improve the community.

“Young people want to use these facilities because they’re not necessarily wanting to be putting themselves and members of the public in danger”, says PC Latto.

“But there is definitely a lack of awareness and a lack of access to appropriate facilities.

“Kingdom Offroad is obviously bridging that gap and giving them the essential training, supervision and awareness.

“Word of mouth is powerful and a lot of the young people are telling their mates about the great work the club is doing.”

According to police, illegal offroad motorcycling has been a long-standing issue in Levenmouth, particularly in more rural areas.

But there has been a reduction in calls about illegal use of motorcycles due to the combined efforts of police, community education workers and KOR.

And that this has meant a significant reduction in road traffic incidents in “target communities” in Fife as well.