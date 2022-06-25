Chance to invest in innovative youth motorbike club that helps cut anti-social behaviour in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers are being given the chance to invest in a pioneering motorbike club that’s helping cut anti-social behaviour while developing skills.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club (KORMC) has supported thousands of young people since its launch in 2003.

And it is developing a Cardenden motocross track into a youth training, sports and entertainment facility for the region.

Now people can buy bonds to help finance the club’s work.

And in five years’ time, they’ll get back their investment plus interest.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club transforms lives

The offer, launching on Saturday, is part of a scheme to help raise cash for community and social enterprises.

Known as Scottish Communities Finance, this is the first time it’s been used in Fife.

The investment will aid teenagers like Callum McErlane, whose involvement in the club helped lift him from depression after he was bullied.

He is now a regular volunteer and coaches other young people.

His mum Kate said: “I can honestly say if it wasn’t for Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club, things could have been very, very different.”

And then there’s 13-year-old Cruz, who joined one of the club’s programmes after being excluded from school.

His dad said “I have no doubt this course has transformed his life for which we will be forever grateful.”

Funds will help club develop Cardenden track

KORMC manager Dave Paton says the aim is to grow the offering and welcome even more young people.

“We’re not only a facility for members but also for visitors and local residents,” he said.

“The funds raised will enable us to develop the Cardenden MotoX Track.

“We expect to welcome up to 3,500 people a year, with plans for that figure to grow significantly over the next five years.”

As well as a track, the club has a large workshop in Glenrothes where it offers youth training in bike maintenance and repairs.

It is also open to parents and children who want to fix their own motorcycles with help from staff and volunteers.

And one of its key pieces of work is a partnership with police to clamp down on the anti-social use of motorbikes in Levenmouth.

It provides low or no cost access to equipment and off-road riding for disadvantaged young people.

And the approach is working – the Levenmouth Together initiative has cut complaints about nuisance bikers by 60% in four years.

How the investment bonds work

The bonds will be launched at the club’s fun day at the Cardenden track on Saturday.

Over the next seven weeks, people can pay £25 for a bond, which will be invested in the club.

And there is no limit to the number of bonds you can buy. Interest is paid at 1.5% when the bond matures in five years time.

The Scottish Communities Finance scheme began in 2017 and is backed by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery.

It allows ordinary people to get a financial return from investing in the community.

In this case, the investment will give more young people education and skills training.

The fund’s managing director Pauline Hinchion said: “We are delighted to be making this offer to the people of Fife.

“For the first time they will have the chance to invest their own money in a local social enterprise through a community bond offer.”

More information on how to buy bonds can be found here.