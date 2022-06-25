Chance to invest in innovative youth motorbike club that helps cut anti-social behaviour in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chance to invest in innovative youth motorbike club that helps cut anti-social behaviour in Fife

By Claire Warrender
June 25 2022, 5.55am Updated: June 25 2022, 4.41pm
The club has helped thousands of young people since 2003.

Fifers are being given the chance to invest in a pioneering motorbike club that’s helping cut anti-social behaviour while developing skills.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club (KORMC) has supported thousands of young people since its launch in 2003.

And it is developing a Cardenden motocross track into a youth training, sports and entertainment facility for the region.

Now people can buy bonds to help finance the club’s work.

And in five years’ time, they’ll get back their investment plus interest.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club transforms lives

The offer, launching on Saturday, is part of a scheme to help raise cash for community and social enterprises.

Known as Scottish Communities Finance, this is the first time it’s been used in Fife.

The investment will aid teenagers like Callum McErlane, whose involvement in the club helped lift him from depression after he was bullied.

Callum has won an award for achievement.

He is now a regular volunteer and coaches other young people.

His mum Kate said: “I can honestly say if it wasn’t for Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club, things could have been very, very different.”

And then there’s 13-year-old Cruz, who joined one of the club’s programmes after being excluded from school.

His dad said “I have no doubt this course has transformed his life for which we will be forever grateful.”

Funds will help club develop Cardenden track

KORMC manager Dave Paton says the aim is to grow the offering and welcome even more young people.

“We’re not only a facility for members but also for visitors and local residents,” he said.

“The funds raised will enable us to develop the Cardenden MotoX Track.

“We expect to welcome up to 3,500 people a year, with plans for that figure to grow significantly over the next five years.”

As well as a track, the club has a large workshop in Glenrothes where it offers youth training in bike maintenance and repairs.

It is also open to parents and children who want to fix their own motorcycles with help from staff and volunteers.

And one of its key pieces of work is a partnership with police to clamp down on the anti-social use of motorbikes in Levenmouth.

It provides low or no cost access to equipment and off-road riding for disadvantaged young people.

And the approach is working – the Levenmouth Together initiative has cut complaints about nuisance bikers by 60% in four years.

How the investment bonds work

The bonds will be launched at the club’s fun day at the Cardenden track on Saturday.

Over the next seven weeks, people can pay £25 for a bond, which will be invested in the club.

And there is no limit to the number of bonds you can buy. Interest is paid at 1.5% when the bond matures in five years time.

Dave Paton from Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club helps a young rider.
The Scottish Communities Finance scheme began in 2017 and is backed by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery.

It allows ordinary people to get a financial return from investing in the community.

In this case, the investment will give more young people education and skills training.

The fund’s managing director Pauline Hinchion said: “We are delighted to be making this offer to the people of Fife.

“For the first time they will have the chance to invest their own money in a local social enterprise through a community bond offer.”

More information on how to buy bonds can be found here.

