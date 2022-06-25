The answer to all your prayers? Iconic Angus church to go up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fancy a property with a functioning clock tower? This Monifieth church could be a heaven-sent opportunity.

The iconic St Rules Church, appropriately situated on Church Street, is coming to market soon for offers over £140,000.

It includes a clock tower, stained glass windows and even a wood-carved pulpit and christening fonts.

What it does not come with, however, is its own garden.

But it is surrounded by a graveyard maintained by the local council.

The church’s current owner says being the graveyard’s next door neighbour is like having your own gardeners at hand.

“The trees in the cemetery are also fantastic, the ones in front blossom beautifully in the spring,” said the owner, who bought the property a year ago.

“As far as neighbours go, I have met a few from just beyond the graveyard walls and they are super-friendly and helpful.”

Iconic Angus church for sale

The impressive category B-listed building was built in 1813 on the site of a previous church.

St Rules Church has since been a stunning feature of the Monifieth townscape.

The building is accessed through grand double timber doors under the clock tower.

It comprises of the main building with a tower, two staircases, gallery and a full height roof area.

There is also a two-storey extension which was added to the church in the early 1900s.

The owner had bought the property with the intention of using it as a creative space.

However, a change in personal circumstances has led to the sale.

Holy lot of potential

The church has a total usable space of around 525 square metres over the ground floor and first-floor seating area.

St Rules Church falls within Class 10 of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) (Scotland) Order 1997.

This means it can be used as a church, creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or public library without obtaining planning permission for change of use.

Subject to obtaining relevant approvals, it could make a unique home or be divided into individual flats.

The church was last on sale in June 2021 for offers over £124,995.

Viewings are by appointment and anyone interested can contact the Thorntons New Homes team on 01382 200099.