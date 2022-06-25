The answer to all your prayers? Iconic Angus church to go up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The answer to all your prayers? Iconic Angus church to go up for sale

By Maria Gran
June 25 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 25 2022, 10.12am
St Rules Church in Monifieth is going on sale.
Fancy a property with a functioning clock tower? This Monifieth church could be a heaven-sent opportunity.

The iconic St Rules Church, appropriately situated on Church Street, is coming to market soon for offers over £140,000.

It includes a clock tower, stained glass windows and even a wood-carved pulpit and christening fonts.

What it does not come with, however, is its own garden.

But it is surrounded by a graveyard maintained by the local council.

St Rules Church features large stained glass windows and wooden interiors.
The church’s current owner says being the graveyard’s next door neighbour is like having your own gardeners at hand.

“The trees in the cemetery are also fantastic, the ones in front blossom beautifully in the spring,” said the owner, who bought the property a year ago.

“As far as neighbours go, I have met a few from just beyond the graveyard walls and they are super-friendly and helpful.”

Iconic Angus church for sale

The impressive category B-listed building was built in 1813 on the site of a previous church.

St Rules Church in Angus, which is for sale.
St Rules Church has since been a stunning feature of the Monifieth townscape.

The building is accessed through grand double timber doors under the clock tower.

It comprises of the main building with a tower, two staircases, gallery and a full height roof area.

There is also a two-storey extension which was added to the church in the early 1900s.

The owner had bought the property with the intention of using it as a creative space.

However, a change in personal circumstances has led to the sale.

Holy lot of potential

The church has a total usable space of around 525 square metres over the ground floor and first-floor seating area.

Not only does the clock tower stand out, it is fully functional.
St Rules Church falls within Class 10 of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) (Scotland) Order 1997.

This means it can be used as a church, creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or public library without obtaining planning permission for change of use.

Subject to obtaining relevant approvals, it could make a unique home or be divided into individual flats.

The church was last on sale in June 2021 for offers over £124,995.

Viewings are by appointment and anyone interested can contact the Thorntons New Homes team on 01382 200099.

