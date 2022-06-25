These are the five biggest shows on TV’s newest streaming service Paramount+

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Although it could be argued the options for streaming services are already overwhelming, that hasn’t stopped a new channel arriving on our shores this week.

Paramount+ is hoping its original shows will entice you enough to start paying £6.99 a month on top of all your other services – but are they any good?

These are the five biggest shows you’ll be able to watch immediately on the streamer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This series, set a decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, will be lapped up by Star Trek fans, although I do wonder if UK audiences are being slightly short-changed because it has already aired in America. There can’t be many who haven’t already had it spoiled by online discussions.

The Offer

The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the making of The Godfather is legendary in Hollywood and this drama about it all was one of the shows I was most excited about pre-launch. Although never dull, don’t expect Godfather-levels of quality from this.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

There’s more behind-the-scenes turmoil in this drama about Silicon Valley giant Uber and its founder, Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). At this rate, TV companies will run out of tech companies to make dramas about.

Yellowstone

Viewing figures-wise, you could argue that Kevin Costner’s ranching soap opera Yellowstone is the most popular show in the entire world – even though it hasn’t really taken off in the UK. Maybe having three series available to binge will make the difference.

1883

You can tell how big Yellowstone is because Paramount has also made this prequel series, set in the old west and acting as an origin story for the ranching dynasty featured in the modern-day show.

No doubt you will find your own favourite shows as Paramount+ settles into its new home in the UK.