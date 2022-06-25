These are the five biggest shows on TV’s newest streaming service Paramount+

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

These are the five biggest shows on TV’s newest streaming service Paramount+

By Ewan Cameron
June 25 2022, 6.00am
The Offer.
The Offer.

Although it could be argued the options for streaming services are already overwhelming, that hasn’t stopped a new channel arriving on our shores this week.

Paramount+ is hoping its original shows will entice you enough to start paying £6.99 a month on top of all your other services – but are they any good?

These are the five biggest shows you’ll be able to watch immediately on the streamer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This series, set a decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, will be lapped up by Star Trek fans, although I do wonder if UK audiences are being slightly short-changed because it has already aired in America. There can’t be many who haven’t already had it spoiled by online discussions.

The Offer.

The Offer

The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the making of The Godfather is legendary in Hollywood and this drama about it all was one of the shows I was most excited about pre-launch. Although never dull, don’t expect Godfather-levels of quality from this.

 Super Pumped<br />Paramount+ Pic

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

There’s more behind-the-scenes turmoil in this drama about Silicon Valley giant Uber and its founder, Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). At this rate, TV companies will run out of tech companies to make dramas about.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone

Viewing figures-wise, you could argue that Kevin Costner’s ranching soap opera Yellowstone is the most popular show in the entire world – even though it hasn’t really taken off in the UK. Maybe having three series available to binge will make the difference.

1883.

1883

You can tell how big Yellowstone is because Paramount has also made this prequel series, set in the old west and acting as an origin story for the ranching dynasty featured in the modern-day show.

No doubt you will find your own favourite shows as Paramount+ settles into its new home in the UK.

