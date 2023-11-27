Fast food chain Dr Noodles plans new Broughty Ferry takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fast food chain Dr Noodles plans new Broughty Ferry takeaway

The firm - which serves Asian-inspired dishes - already has a branch in Dundee city centre.

By Andrew Robson
The existing Dr Noodles branch on Nethergate in Dundee.
The existing Dr Noodles branch on Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Fast food chain Dr Noodles is planning to open a new takeaway in Broughty Ferry.

The firm, which serves up Asian-inspired dishes, has lodged proposals with Dundee City Council for an outlet on Brook Street.

It would be the second Dr Noodles shop in Dundee, with the chain already having a takeaway on Nethergate in the city centre.

Dr Noodles also runs branches in Perth and St Andrews, along with other locations in Scotland.

Dr Noodles in Broughty Ferry would offer sit-in and takeaway food

The proposed Broughty Ferry takeaway would go into a vacant unit beside the former M&Co store.

The site used to be home to a clothes shop and a charity store.

The outlet would offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “Dr Noodles is an expanding noodle bar business with various locations throughout Scotland.

“(Most branches of) Dr Noodles are located within the centre/conservation areas of
various Scottish cities and towns.

Proposed site of new Broughty Ferry Dr Noodles
The empty unit on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry, where the Dr Noodles is being planned. Image: Google Street View

“Dr Noodles has a signature colour and signage… which is very respectable to its surroundings and sympathetic to its locality and general character of conservation areas.

“To date, there have not been issues with any of the (chain’s) previous planning applications.”

The plans will be considered by the local authority in the coming months.

The Dr Noodles chicken noodle box was previously named the most frequently ordered item on Deliveroo by Dundee customers.

