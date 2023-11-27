Fast food chain Dr Noodles plans new Broughty Ferry takeaway

Fast food chain Dr Noodles is planning to open a new takeaway in Broughty Ferry.

The firm, which serves up Asian-inspired dishes, has lodged proposals with Dundee City Council for an outlet on Brook Street.

It would be the second Dr Noodles shop in Dundee, with the chain already having a takeaway on Nethergate in the city centre.

Dr Noodles also runs branches in Perth and St Andrews, along with other locations in Scotland.

Dr Noodles in Broughty Ferry would offer sit-in and takeaway food

The proposed Broughty Ferry takeaway would go into a vacant unit beside the former M&Co store.

The site used to be home to a clothes shop and a charity store.

The outlet would offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “Dr Noodles is an expanding noodle bar business with various locations throughout Scotland.

“(Most branches of) Dr Noodles are located within the centre/conservation areas of

various Scottish cities and towns.

“Dr Noodles has a signature colour and signage… which is very respectable to its surroundings and sympathetic to its locality and general character of conservation areas.

“To date, there have not been issues with any of the (chain’s) previous planning applications.”

The plans will be considered by the local authority in the coming months.

The Dr Noodles chicken noodle box was previously named the most frequently ordered item on Deliveroo by Dundee customers.