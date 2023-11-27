Dundee Dundee city centre graveyard cordoned off by police Officers have taped off the entrance to The Howff. By Andrew Robson November 27 2023, 10.25am Share Dundee city centre graveyard cordoned off by police Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4824083/police-the-howff-dundee/ Copy Link Police have cordoned off entrances to The Howff in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A graveyard in Dundee city centre has been cordoned off by police. Officers have put tape across entrances to The Howff on Meadowside, while Barrack Street is also shut. A police van and a car are parked outside the graveyard. A police van outside The Howff. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Barrack Street is closed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson The nature of the incident has not been confirmed. Locals say there has been a police presence since around 9.30am on Monday. One passer-by said: “Police have erected a cordon around the perimeter of The Howff and Barrack Street. A cordon is in place around the graveyard. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson “They’re not letting anyone walk on that side of the road. “Officers are guarding all entrances and you can see them at the back of the cemetery near construction fencing.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. More to follow