Dundee city centre graveyard cordoned off by police

A graveyard in Dundee city centre has been cordoned off by police.

Officers have put tape across entrances to The Howff on Meadowside, while Barrack Street is also shut.

A police van and a car are parked outside the graveyard.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Locals say there has been a police presence since around 9.30am on Monday.

One passer-by said: “Police have erected a cordon around the perimeter of The Howff and Barrack Street.

“They’re not letting anyone walk on that side of the road.

“Officers are guarding all entrances and you can see them at the back of the cemetery near construction fencing.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

