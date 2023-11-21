Carnoustie singer Lesley making a difference with music for older people with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie singer Lesley making a difference with music for older people with dementia

For the past six years Lesley Ritchie has been offering, music, movement and art sessions to locals affected by the condition

Carnoustie Citizen of the Year Lesley has been recognised for her work with local dementia groups. Image: Lesley Ritchie. Picture shows; Lesley Ritchie. Carnoustie. Supplied by Lesley Ritchie Date; 17/11/2023
By Debbie Clarke

Six years ago Lesley Ritchie was singing away to herself as she volunteered at Blake’s Bargains thrift shop in Carnoustie.

And it was while she  was doing this, that one of her fellow helpers made an off-the-cuff remark that would prove to be life changing for the Carnoustie Musical Society member.

“One of the volunteers, Margaret, said: ‘Oh they would love you along at the dementia group at the church hall. They love singing,’ Lesley recalls.

“I didn’t know much about dementia at the time.

“But I thought maybe I could go along, volunteer and do some singing.

“I had a few days free so I was able to do it – that’s how it started.”

Lesley’s work with local dementia groups

It is for her work with local Alzheimer Scotland dementia groups.

As well as her involvement with various care homes that Lesley, 63, has recently been recognised with the prestigious Carnoustie Citizen of the Year honour.

Citizen of the Year Lesley Ritchie with her trophy.
Citizen of the Year Lesley Ritchie with her trophy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She has also had a long association with Angus Centre for the Performing Arts offering dance classes for youngsters and parents.

And she plays a leading role with the local Scout group, looking after the Beavers and Squirrels.

Lesley first started volunteering with the Alzheimer Scotland dementia group in 2017 when it met in the hall at Panbride Church in Carnoustie.

A lot of locals with dementia attended the group and some came along with their carers.

The members took part in various activities including quizzes, dominoes and Lesley organised music and movement sessions.

“I went in once a month and did music and movement with the group and it was super,” she explained.

“I had done in course in safe movement for the elderly.

“And I had them sitting in chairs using ribbons, tambourines and doing exercises from the top of their heads down to their toes.

“We did the movements to songs like the locomotion and ‘Knees up Mother Brown’, when they would bring their knees up.

“It was things they could relate to and doing the exercises to music just made it easy and flow for them.

“We also had sing-songs and even had a Christmas concert one year. The families of the group members all came to watch, it was lovely.”

Lesley had only been working with the dementia group in Carnoustie for three months when her own mum started showing signs of the condition.

She has now had it for four years.

Lesley explained: “I can see what it is like from the point of view of having a loved one with dementia and the difference music makes to them.

“My mum and I really communicate when we are singing.

“There are times when we are unable to talk but then as soon as I put the music on – boom! We sing and it’s just great.

“Mum plays the piano so I will get her sitting by a keyboard and she will say to me – ‘But I don’t play the piano’.

“I say ‘just have a go mum’ and then as soon as she starts, she plays the whole piece! “So to me the power of music is just fantastic.”

Sadly after lockdown happened in 2020, a lot of members never returned to the dementia group.

So it moved from the church hall to a smaller venue in Comrie Hall, Carnoustie.

‘Making a difference in the lives of the young and old’

Since then, Lesley has continued helping out as a volunteer doing regular music/movement as well as art activities with locals at the Alzheimer’s Scotland Angus Dementia Resource Centre in Arbroath and in Comrie Hall.

Carnoustie's Lesley Ritchie working with locals at the dementia group at the Alzheimer Scotland resource centre in Arbroath.
Carnoustie’s Lesley Ritchie working with locals at the dementia group at the Alzheimer Scotland resource centre in Arbroath. Image: Lesley Ritchie

She also does music and movement sessions with the elderly in Willowbank Care Home in Carnoustie as well as at Bearehill Care Home in Brechin.

Lesley now works at the latter as an activities co-ordinator three days a week.

“I’m doing music, singing and art activities with them and I am thoroughly enjoying it,” she said.

“I’m getting to know them more because I am going there regularly.

“I have only been doing this for the past few weeks but I am really enjoying making a difference.”

Lesley has lived in Carnoustie for the past 20 years, is married to Scott, 62.

And the couple have three children, Robert, 27, Craig, 25, and Grant, 22.

She is delighted with her recent Citizen of the Year award which recognises her work with older and younger locals.

“I love working with the young ones in the scout movement – the Beavers and the Squirrels – and the young children at the dance studio.

“I also like working with the elderly and enjoy their company – I feel so lucky that I am able to have the best of both worlds.”

She added: “I am loving spending my days with such amazing people – young and old. To get a little acknowledgement for all of this is fantastic.”

